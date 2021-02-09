Report: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone Having 'Long Distance' Relationship Woes

They Were Together Fairly Recently

The tabloid never outright states this, but Morrone is based in Los Angeles, so it stands to reason that she and DiCaprio would be separated. This isn’t totally true though, as Gossip Cop knows the two were together as recently as New Year’s Eve. It’s possible the two have been apart since then, Morrone’s Instagram implies she’s back in California as DiCaprio continues to film in Boston, but at the very least they haven’t been together as long as this story implies.