Report: Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone Having 'Long Distance' Relationship Woes

COVID-19 has only exacerbated the difficulties in long-distance relationships. According to one tabloid, Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone are feeling the squeeze. Are the two “in trouble”? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, “Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t spent much time with girlfriend Camila Morrone while he’s been filming Don’t Look Up in Boston.” The distance and “separation seems to be taking a toll on their relationship. The Basketball Diaries star is so in character right now “that he shuts out everything and everyone else.”
Morrone and DiCaprio “still talk all the time, but they’re getting more cranky and reckless with the things they say to each other.” A source added that the distance is “grinding them down.” The article concludes by saying “if Leo and Camila don’t get some decent couples time soon, they could be in trouble.”
The tabloid never outright states this, but Morrone is based in Los Angeles, so it stands to reason that she and DiCaprio would be separated. This isn’t totally true though, as Gossip Cop knows the two were together as recently as New Year’s Eve. It’s possible the two have been apart since then, Morrone’s Instagram implies she’s back in California as DiCaprio continues to film in Boston, but at the very least they haven’t been together as long as this story implies.
DiCaprio and Morrone have been dating for over three years now, and in that time he’s continued to act. It’s therefore pretty preposterous to think Morrone would be thrown off by how “Leo gets into character.” It's already hard to believe that DiCaprio gets so in character that he alienates all his loved ones, but Gossip Cop knows that Morrone has dated him long enough to expect how he acts while filming.
We constantly debunk OK! over its coverage of Morrone and DiCaprio. It claimed in 2019 that Morrone was angry that the Titanic star was in touch with his exes. The story couldn’t even be bothered to name an ex, which it wouldn’t hesitate to do if the story had been true.
This tabloid also claimed DiCaprio had proposed to Morrone, but that has still yet to happen. About eight months later it claimed the two were already married and expecting a baby. With sketchy coverage like this, it’s very difficult to trust the so-called “sources” at OK!. Dating long-distance is very difficult for any period of time, but the details of this story just don’t add up.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
