Report: Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Second Child

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second baby? One tabloid reported that the makeup mogul has been talking about having another child, and rumor had it that she’d finally succeeded in providing her beloved daughter with a sibling. Gossip Cop looked into the story to determine whether there might be some truth to the rumor.

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Baby Number Two?

Late last year, Life & Style claimed that Kylie Jenner had “babies on the brain” and was dying to provide her daughter, Stormi, with a sibling. Jenner had admitted as much in an interview with makeup artist James Charles, telling him, “You can’t, like, not want more.” According to the tabloid’s source, Jenner might already have another little one on the way.

The source noted that Jenner might have skipped her older sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party, which took place in French Polynesia, because she was pregnant. The tipster said Jenner was probably trying to keep this second pregnancy a secret, much like the reality star did when she was pregnant with her first child.

This was apparently the perfect timing for Jenner, who had supposedly “talked about trying to have a baby again in two or three years so that her kids are close enough in age to be best friends,” the source insisted. Though Jenner was allegedly committed to keeping the pregnancy on the low, the source claimed “all the signs are there!”

Jenner Looked “Noticeably Rounder” In Instagram Post?

The tabloid claimed Jenner “looked noticeably rounder” in an Instagram post where she modeled Givenchy’s latest collection alongside Travis Scott, her on-again, off-again boyfriend and father of her first child. In conclusion, the snitch squealed, “With KUWTK ending, she can finally focus on her personal life. The timing couldn’t be more perfect!”

Let’s cut right to the chase: Kylie Jenner is not pregnant. This report came out in November, four months ago, and Jenner is not showing any signs of pregnancy. In fact, Jenner and her sister, Kendall, were drinking tequila together just last week and posting photos and videos of themselves having a good time. If Jenner was several months pregnant, she definitely wouldn’t be imbibing in alcohol and posting about it online.

This tabloid isn’t exactly a reputable source of information, either, especially when it comes to Kylie Jenner. L&S once claimed that Scott Disick had dumped his longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie in order to romantically pursue Jenner. That was laughably false and Gossip Cop had no trouble proving the rumor wrong. The outlet also claimed Jenner and Travis Scott were scoping out beachfront properties for their wedding. The two have been peacefully co-parenting their daughter, but have shown no sign of wanting to take their relationship to another level. Clearly, this tabloid delights in making things up.