Report: Kristen Bell Tells Husband Dax Shepard That His 'Thrill-Seeking' Is 'Off-Limits'

He also casually mentioned that he has no intention of giving up on riding motorcycles — although he may take a break so he can fully heal. Neither he nor his wife have shown any of the panicked concern that the tabloid hypes up, and it makes no sense to say that they're just putting up a front. For crying out loud, when Shepard broke nearly every bone in his hand this past spring, Bell almost delighted in filming him removing one of his surgical pins early. As she's said the last five or six times her husband's seriously injured himself, she trusts her husband and is familiar with the risks. Judging by Shepard's recent post, he's got no intention of retiring from off-roading.