Report: Kristen Bell Tells Husband Dax Shepard That His 'Thrill-Seeking' Is 'Off-Limits'

Kristen Bell banned her husband, Dax Shepard, from any of his "thrill-seeking" hobbies that have left him with a multitude of broken bones and injuries over the years. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor about the couple's relationship, and we've got some serious questions. Here's what we know.
"Kristen's New Rule For Dax" said OK! at the end of September. According to the magazine, she's "laying down the law" after Shepard's recent motorcycle crash, which broke his shoulder and several ribs. "He went flying over the handlebars and could've broken his neck or been killed, and Kristen is still an emotional wreck over it," an anonymous "friend" of the couple told the magazine. "They're playing it down as a freak accident, but Kristen's read Dax the riot act about his lifestyle."
"She says this is a major wake-up call, and from now on, anything thrill-seeking or potentially dangerous is totally off-limits," the unnamed tipster shared. "She won't turn a blind eye to something that could cost him his life — especially since he's a major adrenaline junkie who doesn't know when to stop."
On the first episode of his podcast after his accident, Shepard explained all about the crash and how it happened. The podcaster also took full responsibility for the incident and admitted that he fell after he misjudged the distance between his bike and another person's on the track. Shepard and Bell aren't playing it off as a freak accident as the tabloid suggests, as they both know the risks that come with Shepard's hobbies.
He also casually mentioned that he has no intention of giving up on riding motorcycles — although he may take a break so he can fully heal. Neither he nor his wife have shown any of the panicked concern that the tabloid hypes up, and it makes no sense to say that they're just putting up a front. For crying out loud, when Shepard broke nearly every bone in his hand this past spring, Bell almost delighted in filming him removing one of his surgical pins early. As she's said the last five or six times her husband's seriously injured himself, she trusts her husband and is familiar with the risks. Judging by Shepard's recent post, he's got no intention of retiring from off-roading.
Earlier this year, OK! tried to argue that Kristen Bell would definitely be replacing Ellen DeGeneres. As we pointed out, they've actually been saying that for over a year now, and it still has yet to come true. Hopefully, Bell bossing around her husband won't become the next repetitive (and bogus) narrative this outlet chooses to pursue.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.