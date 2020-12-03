Report: Kris Jenner Planning Televised Wedding To Boyfriend Corey Gamble

A tabloid reported that Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner planned to marry her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble in a televised ceremony. Sources claimed the filmed nuptials would either be run as a “special” or as an episode on KUWTK. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and has the facts.
OK! published an article this summer with the headline: “Kris & Corey Exchanging Vows!” The gossip magazine claimed “twice-divorced” Kris Jenner was “ready to tie the knot” with her boyfriend of six years, Corey Gamble. According to a suspicious source that spoke with the outlet, “Kris was ready to give up on love before she met Corey, but he’s stepped up to the plate in a way she never imagined possible, as a lover and a soulmate, as well as co-head of the household.”
Moving on, the tipster explained that Gamble and Jenner hadn’t set a date yet, but the mom-of-six had supposedly already busied herself “scouting venues, creating a guest list and picking out a gorgeous gown.” Jenner had also allegedly already decided that the ceremony would “be televised, either as a special or as part of the reality show.” At one point, the tipster insisted,
It will most likely be on the beach in her hometown of San Diego this fall, with around 100 people present and tons of famous names in attendance.
That sounds unlikely simply because of the restrictions in place on large gatherings of people as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s incredibly odd that neither the tabloid or the so-called “insider” mentioned anything about the pandemic that has been raging on for almost a year now. Regardless, the source then concluded, “Kris wants this wedding to be more personal and heartfelt than her other two. It’s already shaping up to be a fabulous affair.”
Gossip Cop doesn’t rely on anonymous, unverified sources to figure out what’s happening in Kris Jenner’s personal life. Instead, we looked to see what Jenner herself had to say on the subject. Jenner told Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser,
I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding ... I just don’t think that I want to go there.
That doesn’t mean that Jenner will never get married again, but she seems content with where her relationship is at the moment. If she does decide to wed again, she will almost certainly announce the news herself rather than leak it to a shady tabloid like OK!, which has a history of reporting false stories about the KUWTK star.
The tabloid claimed in the past that Jenner had pitched a reality show to Gwyneth Paltrow at a party. Gossip Cop learned from Paltrow’s rep that there was no truth to the rumor. We also busted the supermarket gossip rag for claiming Jenner was planning to televise a “triple wedding” for her daughters Kylie, Khloe, and Kourtney in order to boost KUWTK’s ratings. That claim turned out to be laughably false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
