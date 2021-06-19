Report: Kris Jenner Planning $2 Million Wedding To Corey Gamble In Bora Bora

Keeping Up with the Kardashians officially came to an end this past week. The show infamously chronicled the ups, downs, and love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner families. Matriarch Kris Jenner eventually found love on the show with businessman Corey Gamble after her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. Last year, one tabloid alleged the momager was planning on “shelling out” a lot of money for a Bora Bora wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

A Third Wedding For Kris Jenner?

The National Enquirer reported last June that wedding bells were in Jenner and Gamble’s futures. An unnamed insider told the publication that the then 64 year old and 39 year old were planning a $2 million beach wedding in either San Diego or the South Pacific. “Kris is finally ready to make things official — and do it in style! Money is no object!” an insider snitched.

The outlet noted that this would be Jenner’s third marriage, after OJ lawyer Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. “Kris was ready to give up on love before she met Corey. The split with Caitlyn was vicious and a lot of people doubted she’d ever pull the trigger again.” The magazine seemed to think the wedding was already set in stone and suspected Bora Bora would win out over other wedding destinations since the family visited the area on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

This would include a bohemian theme, a flower toss to memorialize her first husband, and son-in-law Kanye West performing as the wedding entertainment. The outlet then speculated who would make the guest list and who wouldn’t, with Caitlyn Jenner on the “do not invite list.”

A Lot Has Changed For Kris Jenner

Obviously, in the year since this story was published, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have not gotten married. The couple is still together and recently celebrated Jenner’s 65th birthday. Not only did the pair film the final season of the show in the year since, but major life changes would have affected these supposed nuptials. Kim Kardashian is currently divorcing Kanye West, and the momager and Caitlyn Jenner have currently reached a good place with the show ending.

The National Enquirer loves to make up stories when it comes to Kris Jenner. In February, it claimed that Charlize Theron had attacked Kylie Jenner in a Instagram post and Jenner was furious about it. The whole thing was a misunderstanding and instead of finding the humor in the post, the outlet pit these two mothers against each other. Last week, the same publication reported that daughter Khloe Kardashian blamed her mom for getting back together with ex Tristan Thompson, who was recently accused of cheating on Khloe again. Gossip Cop busted the story.

