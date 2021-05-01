Report: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Got Secretly Engaged On Her Birthday

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engaged? One report says the Blink-182 drummer proposed on Kardashian’s birthday, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Here’s what we’ve found out.

‘A Perfect Match’

According to Life & Style, Barker and Kardashian are engaged just four months into dating. A source says “they already want to get married,” and “pals are even whispering that they secretly got engaged on Kourtney’s birthday.”

Kardashian is madly in love with Barker, which is bad news for Scott Disick, her on-again-off-again partner of 11 years. They never got engaged, but Kardashian is still ready to jump in with Barker. A source says “she can’t explain it… she thinks that Travis being a friend, first and foremost, is why their connection is so strong.” Kris Jenner is already thinking about doing a TV wedding.

They’re Not Engaged

It’s funny that the outlet says Kardashian can’t explain why she’d get married so hastily, for it’s obvious that the tabloid is just dodging that question. Kardashian’s always been hesitant to tie the knot, but we’re supposed to believe she’d rush into it with Barker?

Kardashian and Barker are obviously having a great time together, but this story is not true. A rep for Kardashian says the two are not engaged. The couple is still together, and you can find some PDA just about every day on their respective Instagram pages.

Already A Tired Story

Tabloids largely operate in terms of extremes. Couples can’t just be dating. They must either be planning a wedding or breaking up. Barker and Kardashian are in neither camp, but that’s never stopped the tabloid press before.

Just last week Gossip Cop debunked an In Touch story about Jenner planning a double wedding for Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. A few days later, Heat claimed Kardashian and Barker were talking about marriage and babies. They’re having fun right now, but there’s no wedding on the immediate horizon.

Other Bogus Kardashian Stories

Funnily enough, we busted this very tabloid all the way back in 2018 for claiming Kardashian and Barker were dating. It would take over two years before the friends got romantic. Life & Style later said Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson eloped in Mexico, but that never happened.

Earlier this month, the tabloid reported that Kim Kardashian was blinded by greed, and wanted to win Kanye West’s $6 billion in the divorce. West is famously pro-prenup, so no such battle is taking place. It’s obvious at this point that you cannot believe a Kardashian story inside the pages of Life & Style.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?