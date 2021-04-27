Report: Kourtney Kardashian Talking Marriage And Babies With Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started dating recently after years of friendship. While the romance is just months old, a report says the two are already talking about babies and marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘It’s About All The Small Things’

According to Heat, Kardashian has never felt happier or sexier. Barker shared a heartfelt and romantic birthday message on Instagram, marking a major step in the relationship.

Insiders say their romance is progressing so quickly that marriage and babies are “the next logical step.” Barker’s already begun planning his ultra-romantic proposal. A source says “he really believes she’s the girl of his dreams, and she’s just as crazy about him.”

Kardashian’s already seen what a wonderful father Barker is, so an insider says “she’s trusting her gut that this feels right.” A source says, “Kourt’s confident she’ll get pregnant quickly.” The article concludes with an insider saying “the fact she’s in this relaxed and happy state of mind gives her a lot more reassurance that the stars are aligned for her and Travis to be parents.”

No Stranger TO PDA

As is often the case with tabloids, nearly all the evidence in this story comes from supposed insiders that likely do not exist. How would a source know about both Barker’s secret proposal plans and Kardashian’s pregnancy hopes? That would have to be a very close confidant to both, someone who would never betray their trust and spill the details to a trashy tabloid Heat.

Barker posted some raunchy photos, so this outlet concluded that marriage must be coming soon. That is an extravagant leap, for the Kardashians are notorious for posting lewd material. Kourtney followed Barker’s post with an intimate photo of her own.

Who’s taking these pictures, by the way? Anyway, the Kardashians posting romantic photos without much clothing on is just more of the same. The Earth continues to spin on its axis. Clearly, Barker and Kardashian are very enamored by each other, but that is simply not enough proof that a baby is on the way.

Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised if Barker and Kardashian did stay together, but it’s worth noting that Kardashian dated Scott Disick for nine years without feeling the need to get married. She’s also 42 while Barker’s 45, so kids may not be on the horizon. That’s just speculation though, for only time will tell what the couple does.

Bad Reputation

This outlet cannot keep up with the Kardashians. Last week, we debunked its cruel story about Khloe Kardashian rushing plastic surgery out of insecurity. It also invented a Kim Kardashian divorce party which never happened. For years now, the tabloid has said Kardashian wanted Disick back, so it’s simply not a trustworthy source for Kardashian stories.

