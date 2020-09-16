Report: Kourtney Kardashian Comes Out As Lesbian, 'Leaks' Photo Of New 'Wife'

Has Kourtney Kardashian come out as a lesbian and “leaked” pictures of her new “wife?” One gossip site claims that’s the case. Gossip Cop investigated the report and came to our own conclusions on the matter.
MediaTakeOut reports this morning that Kourtney Kardashian, eldest child of the Kardashian empire, has supposedly come out as a lesbian after posting a series of photos featuring herself and her “wife” to Instagram. The outlet writes, “Kourtney Kardashian appears to have come out the closet as a lesbian,” adding that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star revealed that she has a ‘wife.’” The reality star seemingly only posted a birthday shoutout to her longtime friend, Stephanie Shepard, but the outlet insinuates that there might be a deeper meaning to Kardashian’s message.
Happy birthday wife! I love you for life (that rhymed), I feel so grateful for every single second we have together (see stories). I hope you feel special and loved today and everyday.
Gossip Cop can break this down. Is Kourtney Kardashian a lesbian? All evidence, including a years-long relationship with ex Scott Disick, points to no. Kardashian has never said anything publicly about her sexuality to indicate that she’s attracted to women. The disreputable gossip blog is merely twisting the reality star’s words to fit its sordid narrative. Kardashian clearly was not being literal when she called Shepard her “wife,” which is commonly used as an endearment when used towards friends. Also, this outlet really needs to find new verbiage to describe the act of posting photos online. Not every photo posted to Instagram is a "leak." How can someone "leak" a photo they purposefully posted to their social media page? Make it make sense, MTO!
Shady outlets like this regularly make up or exaggerate stories about the Kardashians, with Kourtney Kardashian being one of the tabloids’ favorite targets. These publications regularly fabricate tales about her relationship with her ex, Disick, especially while he was dating his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Multiple outlets claimed Kardashian was somehow interfering with Richie and Disick’s relationship, but Gossip Cop proved again and again that was not the case.
When Kardashian wasn’t supposedly meddling in Disick’s personal relationships, Disick was apparently meddling in her business. The consistently incorrect tabloid NW reported that Kanye West and Disick were teaming up to send Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to rehab. Naturally, Gossip Cop found that there was absolutely nothing truthful about that report. Neither Kardashian sister needed to go to rehab, and their male counterparts were not scheming to send them there.
Since Kardashian has dated a number of A-list celebrity men over the years, tabloids will sometimes drag her former partners into the drama. Last summer, the National Enquirer claimed Justin Bieber was “two-timing” his wife Hailey Baldwin with Kardashian, whom he dated for a short period of time in 2015. That was a blatantly false report, Gossip Cop discovered. These outlets have no clue what’s really going on in these stars’ personal lives, but that’s never stopped them from publishing nonsensical garbage before.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.