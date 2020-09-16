Report: Kourtney Kardashian Comes Out As Lesbian, 'Leaks' Photo Of New 'Wife'

Our Take On The Rumor

Gossip Cop can break this down. Is Kourtney Kardashian a lesbian? All evidence, including a years-long relationship with ex Scott Disick, points to no. Kardashian has never said anything publicly about her sexuality to indicate that she’s attracted to women. The disreputable gossip blog is merely twisting the reality star’s words to fit its sordid narrative. Kardashian clearly was not being literal when she called Shepard her “wife,” which is commonly used as an endearment when used towards friends. Also, this outlet really needs to find new verbiage to describe the act of posting photos online. Not every photo posted to Instagram is a "leak." How can someone "leak" a photo they purposefully posted to their social media page? Make it make sense, MTO!