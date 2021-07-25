Report: Kirstie Alley Sets Her Sights On Dating Her ‘One True Love’ John Travolta

Is it true Kirstie Alley has set her sights on dating her former co-star John Travolta? That’s one outlet’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Kirstie Alley Setting ‘Love Trap’ For John Travolta?

According to this week’s edition of the Globe, John Travolta is back on the dating market, and Kirstie Alley isn’t going to miss another chance to make a move. The report details how Alley has always had feelings for Travolta, ever since they starred in Look Who’s Talking together. Both actors were married to other people at the time and never acted on her feelings. Kirstie once confessed, “I almost ran off and married John,” adding, “I did love him, and I still love him. If I hadn’t been married at the time I would have gone and married him.”

Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston went on to have three children together. But since Preston’s tragic passing from breast cancer last year, the tabloid purports Alley has a “secret plan” to land Travolta. The magazine explains Alley recently sold her homes in Los Angeles and Maine. Her new living plans are to summer in her hometown of Wichita, Kansas, while spending the winter down in sunny Clearwater, Florida. Scientology’s headquarters are located in Clearwater, but it’s also just a few hours’ drive from Alley’s old pal Travolta, who lives in Ocala.

The magazine suspects Alley and Travolta, both Scientologists, are destined to reconnect. An inside source spills to the tabloid, “John lives just a two-and-a-half-hour drive away in Ocala, but he’s often in Clearwater to visit the church’s headquarters and, of course, Kirstie goes there too.” The source goes on, “They are both actors, they love to travel and they share a great sense of humor,” adding, “She and John have been talking on a regular basis and they are planning to get together this summer.” Finally, the magazine muses, “And who knows … the two seniors could end up spending their golden years together.”

What exactly is Alley’s “secret plan” here? Move to a town over two hours away from Travolta in hopes that he happens across her on his visits to Clearwater? Of course not. The outlet seemed to have recognized how ridiculous this sounds and dropped the idea by the end of the article. Instead, the tabloid changes its story, insisting Alley and Travolta have been talking for months. It’s clear from the tabloid’s lack of consistency that there is no story here.

The truth is, there’s absolutely no evidence that Alley sees Travolta as anything other than an old friend. Sure, Alley admitted to having feelings for Travolta back in the ’90s, but it’s been nearly 30 years since the couple starred in a film together. Having lost his wife only a year ago, it’s nothing short of offensive for the tabloid to spread rumors about Travolta’s love life.

The Tabloids On John Travolta

But this isn’t the first time in the past few weeks Travolta’s name has popped up in the tabloids. Since the anniversary of Preston’s death passed earlier this month, outlets have taken the opportunity to speculate about Travolta’s dedication to the Church of Scientology. Not long ago, In Touch reported Travolta was “breaking away” from the church amid his recent tragedy. And New Idea suggested Travolta was “walking away” from the controversial religion after a “shock fallout” relating to Preston’s death. Obviously, the Globe is riding the same wave of public interest in Travolta that the others are. This is just another shameful attempt to exploit Preston’s death to sell some magazines.

