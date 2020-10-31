Report: Kim Kardashian Suffers Meltdown Over 40th Birthday

It’s rather crazy to think that Kim Kardashian was 27 when Keeping Up With The Kardashians went on the air. A few marriages and a few kids later, and the show is coming to a close just as she turns 40. Did she have a happy birthday? Or, as one tabloid reports, was Kardashian too bogged down in despair to celebrate. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, the drama in Kardashian’s personal life has taken a toll on what should have been a happy day. “With her show canceled and her marriage hanging by a thread, Kim Kardashian” is a little worse for wear as she hits her 40th. The reality TV star was planning to “jet friends and family to a lush tropical island,” for going “extravagant and over-the-top” is just how Kardashians do things. But woe over her relationship with Kanye West has her “feeling a lot of anxiety.” The uncertainty over her future has tainted her island getaway.
Kardashian’s anxiety over “filing for divorce for the third time in 2021” is compounded by grief and vanity. She is “missing Dad,” the late Robert Kardashian who made the family famous when he defended OJ Simpson. She’s also “coming face-to-face with aging,” which is especially tough as her “endorsements” and “beauty product line” are both “on the line.” Kardashian’s next step is to move beyond fashion and into law, “a profession in which maturity is a bonus.”
Kim Kardashian does have a flair for the extravagant, and that’s how Gossip Cop knows this story is bogus. She caused a stir on Twitter when she posted about her island getaway.
The ensuing photos don’t show Kardashian lost in thought, but rather playing with her kids and relaxing on the beach. As for her father, well West ended up gifting a hologram of her father for her birthday. It’s, well, it’s certainly something.
Uncanny valley aside, this gift shows that West does love his wife, and the family is still together. Kardashian has had an extremely public 40th birthday, so we know this apparent melancholic meltdown from Star is totally untrue. It’s also worth noting that turning 40 does not automatically make Kardashian too old to have a beauty line or anything. That’s straight-up sexist.
This is the same tabloid who recently claimed Kardashian was posting revealing selfies to reclaim her sex symbol status ahead of a divorce. Kardashian has never lost her sex symbol status, nor has ever needed a reason to post a selfie.
In yet another bogus Kardashian story, this tabloid claimed Khloe was fearing bankruptcy. A rep for Khloe denied that she was having any financial issues. The Kardashian family is worth billions, so money is not something they are worried about. While Kim may miss her father, and perhaps the future is uncertain for everyone, Gossip Cop is certain that she wasn’t sulking on her 40tb birthday.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.