Report: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Turned To A ‘Slew Of Therapies’ To Save Marriage Before Divorce

 by Brianna Morton
 by Jane Andrews
3:00 pm, May 24, 2021
Kanye West, in a black t shirt, walks with Kim Kardashian, in a red top and skirt, to an event
(Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian turn to a “slew” of therapies to save their marriage, including “cutting-edge” hypnosis? A tabloid previously insisted that the now-estranged spouses were so worried about the state of their marriage that they’d hired a hypnotist to help them reconnect. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor. 

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Used Hypnosis Before Divorce?

Shortly after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had their ultimately doomed, tear-ridden reunion in Wyoming last summer following West’s well-reported outbursts, the Globe claimed the two turned to hypnosis to repair their marriage. Kardashian eventually filed to divorce the rapper in February of this year, so clearly these alleged sessions didn’t work out in the long run. 

Regardless, the tabloid cited so-called “sources” who snitched that after trying a “slew of therapies” to get their relationship back on track, the desperate duo tried their hand at hypnosis. Apparently, the hope was that the “cutting-edge therapy” would help fix the damage done by “bipolar Kanye’s bizarre rants.” 

A source explained, “They’re realizing that with their issues so deep-seated and entrenched, hypnosis is proving a good way of reshaping how they see things and being more flexible and open minded.” Though they’d tried other methods “to help them to get closer again,” the source continued, “nothing seemed to stick.” Part of the reason hypnosis even entered the equation was because nothing else seemed to be working for them, and this technique was “one option they had yet to try.” 

Supposedly, the two dove into the therapy headfirst and were incorporating the practice into their other therapies. The hypnosis sessions reportedly focused on helping the former couple communicate and empathize better with one another and also teach them to resolve conflict “without going ballistic,” the source concluded. 

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Rumor

The Globe is hardly an authority when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s troubled marriage. The outlet claimed for years that the couple was about to divorce any moment over any number of petty reasons. The couple’s real final breaking point, West exposing personal information about his eldest daughter during a failed presidential run, couldn’t have been predicted — not even by a tabloid that is as creative with its lies as this one.

There’s no doubt that Kardashian put serious effort into making her marriage to the rapper work despite this incident, but with the two living separately for months leading up to the eventual dissolution of their marriage, when would they have been able to sit down together for these intensive therapy sessions? Kardashian largely remained in the family’s LA home where she filmed Keeping Up with the Kardashians while West remained on his ranch in Wyoming in the months since this article was published. If the two were actually trying, then discarding, various therapies, wouldn’t they need to at least be in the same state? Sure, there are all sorts of virtual therapies they could have taken part in, but hypnosis is an in-person affair, which makes this story all the harder to believe.

