Report: Kim Kardashian Is Going After Kanye West’s $6 Billion In Divorce

Is Kim Kardashian trying to wring $6 billion out of Kanye West? One cover story claims she’s “blinded by greed” as the couple’s divorce continues. Gossip Cop investigates.

(Life & Style)

‘Inside Her Insane Demands’

The cover story of Life & Style reports that West is playing hardball to avoid giving Kim Kardashian over $6 billion. Sources say that Kardashian is eyeballing West’s fortune, and is demanding diamonds and boats. “When Kanye and Kim were newlyweds,” an insider explains, “she was the breadwinner, but the tables have turned since. Kanye is now going to be worth more than eight times what Kim has!” While the two had a prenup, the source says it “protected her assets but not his, and now friends are saying that she wants to take him to the cleaners in the divorce and go after his billions.’

A source says “she’s trying to justify the money grab by claiming he put her through hell.” A source says Kardashian has presented West with a lavish list of demands, including a Boeing 747 and a yacht, “plus she expects Ye to buy her diamonds as gifts from the kids on her birthdays.” West is determined to play hardball, with a source saying “there’s not a chance in hell he’s going to bow down to her ridiculous demands.”

Dumb And Not True

As this tabloid alludes to, Kardashian and West have a prenup that’s helping the divorce go smoothly. The main focus now will be arranging a proper custody agreement, not splitting billions. A rep for Kardashian denies that she’s eyeballing his bank account. Frankly, this is a really dumb story.

Contrary to this report, both Kardashian and West both were wildly successful when they got married, so it’s not fair to just say Kardashian was the “breadwinner.” It is true that West recovered from debt and became a billionaire, but that ignores the fact that the Kardashian-Jenner family is worth billions as well.

Other Bogus Stories

Life & Style is officially changing its story, for last month West was the greedy one. It claimed West wanted every single gift he’d given returned to him, but there’s no mention of that in this story. Isn’t that telling?

This is the same tabloid that claimed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson eloped in Mexico, which simply did not happen. Gossip Cop busted its story about Kim dating Van Jones, when the two are just friends. This is just a hit piece attacking Kardashian. It makes her out to be the regressive gold-digging stereotype, which is embarrassing. Kardashian can buy her own diamonds and isn’t requiring West to buy them as a yearly birthday present.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather