Report: Kelly Clarkson’s Friends Want Her To Go To A ‘Fat Farm’

Is Kelly Clarkson going to the “fat farm”? One report says her closest friends are urging her to lose weight. Gossip Cop investigates this hurtful story.

‘Fat Farm Drama’

According to the Globe, Kelly Clarkson has been gaining weight because of her busy schedule and ugly divorce. She was now up to 200 pounds, and her friends had started to notice. An insider says, “The logical solution is for Kelly to check into a health and fitness farm to recharge.”

A break and a spa trip would help Clarkson to replenish both her mind and body. Friends of Clarkson were even considering an intervention. A source says, “She needs to focus on her own well-being and get away from this poison she’s got going on with [ex-husband] Brandon.”

Kelly Clarkson Looks Great

This is a horrible story from a horrible tabloid. All the Globe does is repeatedly call Clarkson fat while pretending to be a concerned friend. Real friends of Clarkson would never, not in a million years, talk to this hateful tabloid.

Let’s look at some posts on Clarkson’s Instagram, and you can judge if she needs to, as this tabloid puts it, “kick back at the fat farm.” Here’s a post from around December.

It doesn’t look like she’s in dire need of a weight intervention to Gossip Cop. Kelly Clarkson has maintained healthy body weight. It’s true that she’s balancing The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Voice, parenthood, and an ugly divorce all at once, but it’s not like she’s suddenly gained a ton of weight. She looks great and pretty much the same as she has for years.

Other Weight-Bashing Stories

This tabloid constantly attacks women over their bodies. Its favorite target is Angelina Jolie, who’s forced to weather story after story about her figure. This tabloid has called her skeletal, which just proves that you can’t win no matter what your weight is. In the toxic eyes of Globe, every woman in Hollywood is either dangerously thin or packing on the pounds.

This tabloid has repeatedly missed the mark on Clarkson stories. It claimed that she would quit The Voice because her ex-husband knows Blake Shelton, but she’s still on the show. It also invented rivalries with Ellen DeGeneres and Gwen Stefani, both of which are preposterous. This fat-shaming story has no basis in reality, and the tabloid’s track record on Clarkson stories speaks for itself.

