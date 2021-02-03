Report: Kelly Clarkson Selling Ex-Husband's Mansion For Cheap To Spite Him

Kelly Clarkson's divorce has been a difficult process, and it likely won't get resolved anytime soon. A new report says that she's willing to hurt her own pocketbook to take whatever revenge she can against her ex. Here's what we know.
Calling her a "fat cat," the National Enquirer says that Clarkson is "determined to make sure soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock pockets as little of her cash as possible." Although insiders share that since she brings in $115,000 per episode of her hit daytime talk show, she had no problem cutting $500,000 off the asking price for her $7.5 million Nashville mansion "to ensure he gets a smaller piece of the pie!"
The two once lived in the 20,000 square foot home together, but with their ongoing divorce, it's apparently become a part of her latest revenge plot. "This is her way of sticking it to him — right in the wallet," one anonymous insider explains. It's also her way of striking back after Blackstock's six-figure demands for alimony and child support, as well the lawsuit against her from Blackstock's management company, which is owned by his father.
"Kelly knows their marital homes need to be split 50-50, she has no problem selling their homes in Tennessee — and potentially in LA and Montana — on the cheap," the snitch adds. "She is well aware every dollar she lowers the selling price by will be that much less cash that winds up in what she sees as Brandon's greedy hands!"
There are a few problems with this story, but the biggest one is that it doesn't make any sense time-wise. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. She first listed the mansion for sale in March 2017, and she cut the price from $8.75 million to $7.5 million mid-way through 2018. At the start of this year, the price once again dropped to $6.95 million.
That price history doesn't reflect any sort of malicious financial revenge — it paints a picture of a property that just won't sell. The half-million drop wasn't even the biggest price drop that the mansion's seen. Given that those troubles started years before the divorce, it's obvious that this rumor is just plain false.
Of course, that comes as no surprise to us. The Enquirer has previously claimed that Clarkson was plotting another kind of financial revenge on her ex-husband with a spending spree. It's also reported that the now-single Clarkson was actually using her show to scan for suitors in a piece that was just plain insulting. This tabloid has no insight into the singer, her divorce, or her finances.
