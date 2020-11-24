Report: Kelly Clarkson 'Regrets' Divorce, Infuriating Estranged Husband, Friends

It's no surprise to Gossip Cop that Life & Style would stoop so low as to make up an article claiming Clarkson was regretting her divorce. This tabloid specializes in stirring up drama where there is none. Take, for instance, the outlet's claim that Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani were feuding behind-the-scenes on The Voice. The two women have nothing but respect for each other, we found, which made coming to a ruling on the rumor quite easy for us.