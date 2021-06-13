Report: Kelly Clarkson Planning Plastic Surgery Makeover

Is Kelly Clarkson planning a pricey makeover before she takes over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kelly Clarkson Getting ‘Summer Makeover’?

This week’s edition of OK! reports Kelly Clarkson is planning to celebrate the success of her talk show with “a few pick-me-up surgeries” this summer. It was recently announced that, since the Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, Clarkson’s show will be taking over DeGeneres’s old time slot by the fall of 2022. to mark the change, Clarkson is allegedly planning a “full-body makeover.”

An inside source spills to the tabloid that Clarkson “wants a little of everything,” adding, “She’s thinking laser treatments, some light lipo and a boob job. The source even notes that a tummy tuck is also “high on her wish list.” The insider claims Clarkson is ready to get the work done because she “has tried dieting and exercising, but it just doesn’t stick.”

The magazine also asserts that Clarkson’s recent separation from her husband Brandon Blackstock has given her a new outlook. The source explains, “Kelly never would’ve thought of doing anything this drastic when she was with Brandon, but now she’s her own person, and she’s the new talk show queen. She can do whatever she wants.”

Kelly Clarkson Keeping Cosmetic Work Wish List?

So, is it true Clarkson is planning a laundry list of cosmetic surgeries to mark this turning point in her career? Of course not, and the story is nothing short of offensive.

It’s obvious the tabloid’s alleged “inside source” is likely a total fabrication by the magazine or is a liar. It obvious the outlet’s only aim is to criticize Clarkson’s looks. Since there’s absolutely no evidence to prove Clarkson’s planning this alleged makeover, all that’s here is the implication that Clarkson needs to get work done. Of course, nothing could be further from the truth. The talk show host is looking great and is in the prime of her career despite publications like these trying to drag her down.

OK! has tried this story before. Back in January, the tabloid reported Clarkson was planning a “revenge makeover” to get back at her ex-husband. Thankfully Gossip Cop debunked the rumor at the time, pointing it out for the slander that it was. But this new report shows the magazine has a vendetta against Clarkson that’s starting to get out of hand. This kind of toxic false reporting is low even for a tabloid as disreputable as OK!.

The Tabloids On Clarkson

This is one of many problematic reports that have come out since Clarkson’s new time slot was announced. Not long ago, Life & Style reported Clarkson was banning guests who had appeared on Ellen over a supposed “secret feud” between the hosts. Then the National Enquirer reported DeGeneres was leaving her show because of Clarkson, insisting she was “knocked off the air.” Obviously, the tabloids have proved unreliable when it comes to Kelly Clarkson.

More News From Gossip Cop

Trae Young’s Girlfriend: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Love Life

Marjorie Harvey Furious Over ‘Horndog’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Wandering Eye’?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day