Report: Kelly Clarkson Planning 'Revenge' On Ex Brandon Blackstock Amid Divorce Proceedings

Brandon Blackstock has custody of their kids on the first, third, and fifth weekend of each month, and with the exception of the third weekend, he'll have to see the children in Clarkson's home in Los Angeles. We strongly doubt that Clarkson would in any way jeopardize the custody agreement by jetting off on long vacations just to spite her ex. Likewise, we're suspicious of any report that argues that a celebrity would make a big show of how much money they have while still fighting out alimony payments in court. There is no legal or personal justification for Clarkson to do so. As she's said before, she went ahead with the divorce because she didn't want her kids to suffer because of their parents' unhappy marriage — a revenge plot would do just that. She cares a lot more about the children than she does about spite.