Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Did Ellen DeGeneres and Kelly Clarkson’s “secret feud” explode after DeGeneres accused Clarkson of forbidding celebrity guests on her show who had appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? A tabloid claimed the two talk show hosts were battling it out over ratings, leading to increasing tension between them. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and found out what was really going on.

Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres ‘Feud’ Heating Up?

At the beginning of the year, Life & Style ran an article with the melodramatic title “Ellen vs. Kelly: Secret Feud Explodes.” According to a source that spoke with the disreputable tabloid, “Ellen better watch her back.” The tattler added, “Kelly’s coming for the talk show throne and she’s not going to let anyone stop her, not even Ellen.”

Clarkson had already overtaken DeGeneres in the end of year ratings, which gave her the confidence boost she needed to end 2020 on a new season high. DeGeneres, meanwhile, was struggling after losing viewers, advertisers, and celebrity guests following the toxic workplace scandal that shook the long-running talk show last summer. This whole experience supposedly left DeGeneres feeling shaken.

“Ellen is putting on a good front, but deep down, she feels threatened by Kelly’s success,” the snitch explained, before adding, “Ellen’s done everything that she can to try to prove that she’s changed, but she still can’t win back her fans.” It should be noted that DeGeneres herself was not at the center of the worst accusations lobbied by former employees of the show.

Ellen’s Workplace Allegations

Rather, DeGeneres was deemed guilty of, and apologized for, being largely unaware of how toxic the workplace had become. After an internal investigation, three producers were fired and DeGeneres insisted that she’d do a better job leading her show with the kindness that’s been a key part of her brand for decades now.

It’s unfair that DeGeneres has mainly shouldered the blame in the tabloids for the toxic workplace scandal, though it’s not surprising that these degenerate outlets would make a scapegoat out of her. That’s part of the reason that she eventually decided to end the show after the next season. Regardless of the facts, the source continued to spill their sordid and more than likely false story.

As DeGeneres allegedly struggled to book guests, she became “convinced that Kelly is trying to steal her famous friends,” and that the former American Idol winner had even gone so far as to forbid celebrities who’d agreed to appear on Ellen from appearing on her series. “It’s one or the other from here on out,” the tattler excitedly concluded.

Here’s What’s Really Going On

This article was published before DeGeneres announced her intention to leave her talk show behind after she wrapped up season 19 and well before NBC revealed that Clarkson would be taking over DeGeneres’ time slot. As for the claims within the article, most are easily debunked. Clarkson most certainly has not forbidden DeGeneres’ guests from appearing on her show. Wanda Sykes recently appeared on both shows to promote her latest sitcom, The Upshaws. In fact, the comedian appeared on Clarkson’s show after she visited DeGeneres, which just further proves the claim was a lie.

Both DeGeneres and Clarkson are total professionals, so it makes no sense that the two normally down-to-earth women would suddenly find themselves embroiled in a petty feud. Most tabloid stories don’t make a lot of sense when they’re looked at with a skeptical eye. Life & Style hasn’t done itself any favors by continuously publishing bogus stories about both Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres.

The tabloid once claimed that Clarkson was regretting her divorce, which had infuriated both her estranged husband as well as the former couple’s friends and family. Since the divorce is still ongoing, it’s clear we were correct to call that rumor false. Similarly false was the outlet’s report that DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi were in a “last-ditch attempt” to save their marriage. On the contrary, the two’s marriage has never been stronger. This outlet just can’t seem to get the story right.

