Report: Keith Urban Angry About Nicole Kidman Reuniting With Alexander Skarsgard

This story about a Skarsgard and Kidman reunion is just the latest bait and switch, but hardly the first. It reported that Brad Pitt had sent Angelina Jolie to jail, only for the story to say he threatened to have her “dragged to jail.” She wasn’t actually in jail at all, just like when New Idea said Meghan Markle was in jail only for the story to be about her willingness to be jailed for protest. For New Idea, headlines and covers have nothing to do with the stories inside.