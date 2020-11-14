Report: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Co-Hosting Annual Christmas Party News Report: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Co-Hosting Annual Christmas Party
Report: Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Plan To Wed Soon

Alexandra Grant on the left, smiling in a blue dress with Keanu Reeves on the right in a suit.
(Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com)

A new article reports that Keanu Reeves is planning to propose to girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The story says that the Matrix 4 star is “gaga” over the artist and a proposal could come as soon as the holidays. Gossip Cop is looking into it.

A Wedding Could Come Soon?

The report comes out of Germany where Reeves just wrapped filming the hotly-anticipated fourth installment in The Matrix franchise. Grant has spent the last few months with Reeves in Berlin as he shot the movie. According to the National Enquirer’s insider, “They may even get hitched in Germany. They love it there and have been living in this kind of bubble for weeks while he shoots his movie.”

The couple’s time together in this bubble has brought them even closer, the outlet reports. The insider goes on, saying,

Keanu’s telling friends he’s ready to propose and may do it over the holidays. He considered Alexandra his soulmate.

Avoiding The Press

The Bill & Ted Face the Music actor has carefully avoided talking about his relationship with Grant, and according to the tabloid’s source, “They’ve really bonded during the lockdown, and filming in Europe has brought home how in sync they are about life.” The source concluded by saying,

Everyone’s so happy for them and waiting with bated breath for the big announcement.

We Have Some Questions

Rumors from the gossip media have been swirling for more than a year about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant ever since they stepped out together holding hands at an event a last year. Reeves has said nothing publicly about the relationship and Grant has only vaguely hinted about it in interviews.

Almost from the beginning, the tabloids have been predicting a wedding, and thus far, it hasn't happened. As for it happening now, well, Reeve’s spokesperson denied that the story in the Enquirer is true, and Gossip Cop would be shocked if this tabloid, of any outlet, would be the first — and only — to report this big news. The only conclusion we can make is that the story is completely bogus.

We've Heard This Nonsense Before

Last November, OK!, which is owned by the same company as the Enquirer, published a phony report alleging that Reeves and Grant were planning a secret Malibu wedding. The story was filled with details about the supposed proposal, including how much the ring cost, what music was playing when he asked, and even what kind of dinner they were eating (Italian takeout). What it didn’t have was the truth. The entire story was made up. Reeves and Grant weren’t engaged, nor were they planning a secret wedding. They aren’t this November either.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

