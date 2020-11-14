Report: Keanu Reeves And Alexandra Grant Plan To Wed Soon

We've Heard This Nonsense Before

Last November, OK!, which is owned by the same company as the Enquirer, published a phony report alleging that Reeves and Grant were planning a secret Malibu wedding. The story was filled with details about the supposed proposal, including how much the ring cost, what music was playing when he asked, and even what kind of dinner they were eating (Italian takeout). What it didn’t have was the truth. The entire story was made up. Reeves and Grant weren’t engaged, nor were they planning a secret wedding. They aren’t this November either.