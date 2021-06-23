Report: Katie Holmes Still Holding A Torch For Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Is Katie Holmes still hung up on an ex? One report says she’s still in love with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. and is pining for his attention. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Katie Still Has A Taste For Chef’

According to the National Enquirer, “clingy” Holmes is still trying to turn Vitolo’s head. The two broke up in May, but she’s still posting about him on Instagram. She recently gushed about the film Almost A Year, which stars Vitolo, and the tabloid suggests was a way to get his attention.

A source says, “The spark may have gone, but Katie still has feelings for Emilio.” Vitolo reportedly does not feel the same, for he’s already moved on to dating apps. An insider concludes, “She still holds a torch for him.”

It’s Her Movie Too

This is a crafty story by the Enquirer, but one that’s easily debunked. Holmes did technically tag her ex in an Instagram post, but it wasn’t made in some attempt to win him back. She was promoting a movie that she was working on ahead of its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The tabloid neglected to mention that Vitolo posted about the very same movie weeks earlier. Almost A Year stars Vitolo and is produced by Holmes. This just goes to show that these two adults are mature enough to promote their project even though they’ve broken up.

For what its worth, Holmes was recently spotted on a walk during a happy shopping trip. If she is secretly hung up on Vitolo, then it’s not affecting her mood all that much.

Gossip Cop has already busted a few myths about this split. This very outlet claimed Holmes was fearing revenge from Vitolo, but there was no drama with the breakup. In fact, a source says they hope to “remain friends.” Meanwhile, New idea baselessly reported that Holmes was dating Alexander Skarsgård.

More Tall Tales

The Enquirer is just about the last place you should visit for accurate Holmes news. It maintains that she’s becoming a stage mom to Suri Cruise. We also debunked its story about Cruise getting kidnapped, for that never happened.

Even from the very beginning, this outlet believed Holmes should stay away from Vitolo. At no point has it had an accurate handle on their relationship. Holmes and Vitolo are obviously going to promote the project they worked on together, so there’s no scandal to be found. Vitolo and Holmes are on good terms, and this story is completely false.

