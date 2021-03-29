Report: Katie Holmes Secretly Dated Justin Theroux Last Year

Nearly one year ago, a tabloid caused ruckus when they painted Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux as hotter than hot for each other and stealing away on secret dates. Gossip Cop revisits the story and exposes the real truth.

After one tabloid alleged that the Dawson’s Creek tomboy and Iron Man 2 screenwriter were seen dining on a date in New York, Woman’s Day reported that a romance was blossoming between Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux. Supposed insiders suggested that they were getting cozy with each other and bonding over their love for their home city, New York. “They’re enjoying sharing their favorite spots with one another. They’ve been sneaking around the city inconspicuously, which they could never do in Los Angeles,” a tipster revealed.

Running with the secret date narrative, one source claimed that the pair visited Holmes’ favorite bookstore and that Theroux took her to a friend’s art exhibition on another occasion. Then, according to their questionable sources, things really started heating up when Holmes introduced Theroux to her daughter, Suri. They added, “That was a huge step and a definite sign that this is something serious.”

Katie Holmes’ Made-Up Match

Hilariously, the same publication already attempted this exact same claim in an earlier story from November. Looks like they need to do a better job double-checking their lies! Frankly, this story was completely fabricated a year ago and still rings just as false today. In reality, the actress and actor hardly know each other, if at all. Indeed, they’re both stars who reside in New York and went through harshly public divorces, but the connection ends there. And in fact, when Gossip Cop reached out to a reputable spokesperson for Holmes, they revealed that “Katie doesn’t even know Justin.”

As mentioned, this wasn’t the first time a tabloid paired the two romantically. As far back as 2019, Star asserted that Holmes and Theroux hit it off at a top-secret meetup in a New York City restaurant, claiming that it was basically the ultimate first date. That doesn’t sound cheesy at all. In fact, they played it up further, suggesting that their budding romance was a revenge scheme against their former partners, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Aniston. In reality, the only one scheming was this tabloid. Plus, when Gossip Cop busted this story, Holmes was already dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. and Theroux was spotted with actress Lauren Norvelle. The Batman Begins actress continues to date chef Vitolo, further clearing up this controversy.

Although, when the tabloids finally accepted this pairing, they wasted no time creating more drama about their relationship. One of the first to tattle, Woman’s Day, soon alleged that Holmes wanted a child with Vitolo Jr. and even said they were already preparing for a child by considering baby names, nursery design, colors, fabrics, and strollers. However, Gossip Cop debunked the story, reminding fans that we had just busted this narrative the month before and it was still just as untrue.

Holmes may have starred in The Secret: Dare to Dream, but she’s not harboring a secret romance or going on secret dates with Theroux — end of story, once and for all.

