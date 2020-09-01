Report: Katie Holmes Pregnant With A Girl

Suri Is Excited

Suri is apparently delighted at this new baby, for the tabloid claims “sources say she’s long been begging her mom for a little sister.” The sex of a baby is unknown until a minimum of 14 weeks but usually closer to 20, at which point a baby bump would be undeniable; furthermore, only people very close to Holmes would know the gender and not some random sources. Also, how in blazes would anonymous “sources” know what how Suri would feel about this? That is an impossible amount of insight into a subject.