Who Was L. Ron Hubbard? All About The Scientology Founder And The Celebrities He Influenced Celebrities Who Was L. Ron Hubbard? All About The Scientology Founder And The Celebrities He Influenced
Prince William, Kate Middleton Planning To ‘Defy Lockdown’ And Spend Christmas With The Queen? Royals Prince William, Kate Middleton Planning To ‘Defy Lockdown’ And Spend Christmas With The Queen?
More Twins For Amal And George Clooney? Baby Buzz More Twins For Amal And George Clooney?
How Chevy Chase Became A Hollywood Outcast Celebrities How Chevy Chase Became A Hollywood Outcast
Celebrities

Report: Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight' Over Her Weight

Katie Holmes wears a black semi-transparent to a Grammys event
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Have Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr already had their first big fight? One tabloid reported that Vitolo Jr “exploded” at Holmes over his concerns that she’s “way too thin.” Gossip Cop investigated the story to get to the bottom of the rumors.

Trouble In Paradise For Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr?

“Katie & Emilio’s First Big Fight!” read the headline out of New Idea. The Australian tabloid reported that actress Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr had gotten into their first big fight over Holmes’ diet. The outlet insisted Holmes had gone too far “with her extreme plant-based no carb-diet,” and it resulted in a “frustrated” Vitolo Jr lashing out.

Holmes supposedly “incurred the wrath of the Italian food maestro” after she refused to have a taste of his latest sauce “over fears she’ll put on weight.” A source snitched to the outlet, “He spent three hours making that sauce and she refused to even taste it, despite him begging her to.”

Katie Holmes wearing a brown dress on the red carpet at a charity event
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

After she rejected his sauce, Vitolo Jr allegedly “exploded and started going nuts in Italian before leaving for the restaurant.” Lest readers mistake the celebrity chef’s reported outburst as a showing of hurt professional pride, the insider was quick to insist,

But this isn’t about his pride in his creations, he genuinely is worried she’s way too thin.

Alleged “friends” of Holmes’ supposedly told the Australian tabloid the actress had lost “nearly 3kg” since she’d begun dating Vitolo Jr, despite his best efforts to get her “to feast on some of his finest dishes.” The source whispered, “It’s the only thing they fight about.”

She used to nibble and have a tiny taste when they first met, but now they’ve moved on in their romance, she’s done pretending she’s not watching her weight anymore.

Katie Holmes wears a gray blazer on the red carpet with her hair in a bun
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Gossip Cop's Take

Tabloids have argued for years that Katie Holmes is dangerously underweight, or “starving herself” out of heartbreak. This tabloid has no more insight into Holmes’ personal life than any of those other shady outlets. Honestly, the tabloid media’s fascination, dare we say obsession, with Holmes’ weight is becoming concerning at this point.

The obsession with Holmes’ weight is possibly only eclipsed by the extreme interest in the star’s dating life, particularly her newest romantic partner, Emilio Vitolo Jr. Woman’s Day has repeatedly gotten the story wrong when it comes to Holmes’ relationship with the chef. The outlet recently claimed the actress was eager to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend of a few short months. Gossip Cop easily proved that rumor false. This tabloid also claimed in September that Holmes was pregnant with her second child. That obviously turned out to be false.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager

Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband

Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career

The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen

Who Is Justin Ryan Simpson? All About O.J. Simpson’s Youngest Son

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Gisele Bündchen And Tom Brady 'Living Separate Lives'?