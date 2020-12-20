Report: Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight' Over Her Weight

Have Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr already had their first big fight? One tabloid reported that Vitolo Jr “exploded” at Holmes over his concerns that she’s “way too thin.” Gossip Cop investigated the story to get to the bottom of the rumors.
“Katie & Emilio’s First Big Fight!” read the headline out of New Idea. The Australian tabloid reported that actress Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr had gotten into their first big fight over Holmes’ diet. The outlet insisted Holmes had gone too far “with her extreme plant-based no carb-diet,” and it resulted in a “frustrated” Vitolo Jr lashing out.
Holmes supposedly “incurred the wrath of the Italian food maestro” after she refused to have a taste of his latest sauce “over fears she’ll put on weight.” A source snitched to the outlet, “He spent three hours making that sauce and she refused to even taste it, despite him begging her to.”
After she rejected his sauce, Vitolo Jr allegedly “exploded and started going nuts in Italian before leaving for the restaurant.” Lest readers mistake the celebrity chef’s reported outburst as a showing of hurt professional pride, the insider was quick to insist,
But this isn’t about his pride in his creations, he genuinely is worried she’s way too thin.
Alleged “friends” of Holmes’ supposedly told the Australian tabloid the actress had lost “nearly 3kg” since she’d begun dating Vitolo Jr, despite his best efforts to get her “to feast on some of his finest dishes.” The source whispered, “It’s the only thing they fight about.”
She used to nibble and have a tiny taste when they first met, but now they’ve moved on in their romance, she’s done pretending she’s not watching her weight anymore.
Tabloids have argued for years that Katie Holmes is dangerously underweight, or “starving herself” out of heartbreak. This tabloid has no more insight into Holmes’ personal life than any of those other shady outlets. Honestly, the tabloid media’s fascination, dare we say obsession, with Holmes’ weight is becoming concerning at this point.
The obsession with Holmes’ weight is possibly only eclipsed by the extreme interest in the star’s dating life, particularly her newest romantic partner, Emilio Vitolo Jr. Woman’s Day has repeatedly gotten the story wrong when it comes to Holmes’ relationship with the chef. The outlet recently claimed the actress was eager to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend of a few short months. Gossip Cop easily proved that rumor false. This tabloid also claimed in September that Holmes was pregnant with her second child. That obviously turned out to be false.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
