Report: Katie Holmes, Emilio Vitolo Jr Had 'First Big Fight' Over Her Weight

The obsession with Holmes’ weight is possibly only eclipsed by the extreme interest in the star’s dating life, particularly her newest romantic partner, Emilio Vitolo Jr. Woman’s Day has repeatedly gotten the story wrong when it comes to Holmes’ relationship with the chef. The outlet recently claimed the actress was eager to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend of a few short months. Gossip Cop easily proved that rumor false. This tabloid also claimed in September that Holmes was pregnant with her second child. That obviously turned out to be false.