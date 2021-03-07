Report: Katie Couric Frontrunner To Permanently Host ‘Jeopardy!’

The question of who will replace Alex Trebek as the permanent host of Jeopardy! is a question fans have been asking for months now. The show’s producers have kept quiet about the future of the show, relying on a series of guest hosts to share the responsibility until they make the final decision. One outlet says that broadcasting icon Katie Couric is in prime position to win out. Here’s what’s going on.

Katie Couric Replacing Alex Trebek?

“Couric’s Double Jeopardy: Only One Shot At Hosting” says the National Enquirer. The outlet says that Couric is optimistic that her guest host spot will develop into something bigger after it airs. “It will be positioned that Katie is guest-hosting for a week, but it’s actually an audition. All the upcoming Jeopardy! guest hosts are being tested out. Depending on how they do and how the audience responds, one of them will get the gig full-time,” a show insider explains, comparing it to Kelly Ripa’s tryouts for her next partner on Live.

“The show is moving very carefully to replace Alex. They get one shot at this and if they hire the wrong person the show is over,” an industry source added. “Katie is great, but she hasn’t been on fire since leaving Today. Although she anchored the CBS Evening News and had her own talk show, neither one ended well.”

Who Will Be The Next Host?

The insider quote that says that all of the guest host spots are actually auditions in some sort of battle royale for the gig is nonsensical. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, controversial TV host Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are some of the next guest hosts, and there’s no chance that any of them step down from their current line of work for the show.

There’s also the fact that the Enquirer has promised the inside scoop on the next host of Jeopardy! for months now. Alongside its disgusting and baseless speculation about Alex Trebek’s health after his cancer diagnosis, it’s also falsely predicted the next host several times already. Last year, it was confident that Matthew McConaughey would be taking over the role, a claim the actor’s rep outright dismissed as nothing but fiction.

The Enquirer also makes no mention of its previous story that said Trebek himself had anointed Ken Jennings as his immediate successor. Instead, Jeopardy! is running with guest hosts and still has yet to make any announcements about the full-time host. While many believe that Jennings will be the ultimate successor when the guest host lineup finishes, we’re waiting until the show and its producers confirm the next host. It could be Katie Couric or even Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. No matter who it ends up being, we’re confident that there’ll be nothing factual in the Enquirer about the situation.

