Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Close up of Taylor Swift Celebrities Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Eloping? Here’s What We’ve Heard

Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn secretly elope? 365 days ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the “Betty” writers tying the knot over Zoom. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Rush To Marriage Heat reported that Swift was determined to marry Alwyn as soon as possible, pandemic be damned. Insiders […]

 by Matthew Radulski
A childhood photo of Keith Urban, in a white jumpsuit, performing onstage News Can You Guess Who This Country Cutie Is?

This little cutie has got some pipes on him! Even before he made it big in the country music industry, this adorable boy with a bowl cut knew how to work the crowd. Can you guess who this famous country singer is before we start listing clues? Do You Even Need Our Clues To Guess […]

 by Brianna Morton
Kathy Griffin wears a black dress on the red carpet while standing before a white background Celebrities Report: Kathy Griffin ‘Scared Out Of Her Wits’ By ‘Cancer Crisis’

Is Kathy Griffin on the edge of emotional collapse following her recent surgery? One tabloid claims the comedian is struggling to cope with the stress of her lung cancer diagnosis. Gossip Cop investigates. Kathy Griffin In ‘Cancer Crisis’? This week’s edition of the Globe reports comic Kathy Griffin has been “shaken to the core” by […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Bill Clinton looking into a camera Celebrities Bill Clinton Struggling With Cancer Crisis, Running Out Of Time?

Is Bill Clinton still recovering from a health crisis? About a year ago Gossip Cop confronted a story about the former President’s rapid decline. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened. ‘Clinton Cancer Nightmare’ In its cover story, the National Enquirer revealed that Clinton was wasting away. He was apparently suffering from […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Report: Kathy Griffin ‘Scared Out Of Her Wits’ By ‘Cancer Crisis’

A
Ariel Gordon
2:08 pm, August 19, 2021
Kathy Griffin wears a black dress on the red carpet while standing before a white background
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Is Kathy Griffin on the edge of emotional collapse following her recent surgery? One tabloid claims the comedian is struggling to cope with the stress of her lung cancer diagnosis. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kathy Griffin In ‘Cancer Crisis’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports comic Kathy Griffin has been “shaken to the core” by her lung cancer diagnosis. Griffin recently underwent emergency surgery to remove half of her left lung and is said to be “recovering and resting.” But since Griffin tragically lost both her brother and sister to cancer, the magazine insists she fears being the next in her family to lose her life to the horrible disease.

An inside source explains, “She’s put on a brave face but the diagnosis has scared her out of her wits, given how it has ravaged her family,” adding, “She’s had a brutal few years both personally and professionally, and everyone is terribly concerned this new setback may lead her to a complete breakdown!”

The magazine recaps how Griffin became buried in controversy when she posted an image of her holding a bloody mask fashioned to look like the severed head of former President Donald Trump. It’s no secret that Griffin’s career and reputation took a hit from the scandal. The comic also revealed along with her cancer diagnosis that she hit a new low last year. Having developed an addiction to prescription pills, Griffin reportedly attempted suicide.

“I felt like if I can’t make others laugh, then there’s no purpose for me to live,” Griffin noted about the incident. The magazine insists her cancer diagnosis is the just latest in a long line of challenges. “Everyone’s rooting for her, but we’re all afraid she’ll collapse under the weight of ANOTHER brutal challenge!” the source concludes.

‘Over-The-Edge Comic’ Kathy Griffin Near Collapse?

So, is it true Griffin is crumbling under the weight of her cancer diagnosis? While the emotional weight of a cancer diagnosis alone is enough to shake anyone to their core, Griffin has taken it in stride. What the magazine fails to mention is that Griffin caught her disease early at stage one. Now that Griffin has undergone surgery, it’s her doctors’ expectation that she will be cancer-free and won’t have to undergo any chemo or radiation treatments.

Furthermore, one glance at her Instagram page shows that the comic has been killing it since her cancer diagnosis. Griffin hasn’t stopped cracking jokes and even shared the news that she’s landed a couple of TV roles. We seriously doubt the comic is on the verge of total “emotional collapse” when she’s planning her next career moves right out of surgery.

The tabloid’s horribly inaccurate assessment of Griffin’s perspective is totally offensive. Griffin was vulnerable with the public when she shared her struggle with addiction and depression, and the derelict magazine took total advantage of that. The reality is that Griffin is doing really well despite the magazine’s attempts to drag her down. Griffin recently mused, “The irony is not lost on me that, a little over a year ago, all I wanted to do was die. And now, all I wanna do is live.” And on Instagram, Griffin wrote, “I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be ok.”

Griffin has shown incredible strength in the face of this horrible disease. It’s nothing short of shameful that the outlet would try and lessen that.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

It’s no surprise that the Globe would publish such a misleading report about a celebrity’s health. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Celine Dion was “starving herself.” Then the outlet alleged Julie Andrew was worrying her friends with her “desperate” search for surgery to restore her voice. And more recently, the publication reported Tanya Tucker was “on her last legs” after emergency surgery. Obviously, the Globe has no medical expertise and can’t be trusted to report on celebrity health.

More News From Gossip Cop

Angelina Jolie Desperate For Cash, Trying To Land A Billionaire Boyfriend?
This Picture Of Steve Harvey Is Still The Most Suspicious Thing We’ve Ever Seen
Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Now Threatens Her Piece Of ‘The Voice,’ Report Says
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan ‘At Each Other’s Throats’ Amid Renewed Divorce Battle?
Jimmy Kimmel Being Pushed Out As Late-Night Host?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.