Report: Kathy Griffin ‘Scared Out Of Her Wits’ By ‘Cancer Crisis’

Is Kathy Griffin on the edge of emotional collapse following her recent surgery? One tabloid claims the comedian is struggling to cope with the stress of her lung cancer diagnosis. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kathy Griffin In ‘Cancer Crisis’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports comic Kathy Griffin has been “shaken to the core” by her lung cancer diagnosis. Griffin recently underwent emergency surgery to remove half of her left lung and is said to be “recovering and resting.” But since Griffin tragically lost both her brother and sister to cancer, the magazine insists she fears being the next in her family to lose her life to the horrible disease.

An inside source explains, “She’s put on a brave face but the diagnosis has scared her out of her wits, given how it has ravaged her family,” adding, “She’s had a brutal few years both personally and professionally, and everyone is terribly concerned this new setback may lead her to a complete breakdown!”

The magazine recaps how Griffin became buried in controversy when she posted an image of her holding a bloody mask fashioned to look like the severed head of former President Donald Trump. It’s no secret that Griffin’s career and reputation took a hit from the scandal. The comic also revealed along with her cancer diagnosis that she hit a new low last year. Having developed an addiction to prescription pills, Griffin reportedly attempted suicide.

“I felt like if I can’t make others laugh, then there’s no purpose for me to live,” Griffin noted about the incident. The magazine insists her cancer diagnosis is the just latest in a long line of challenges. “Everyone’s rooting for her, but we’re all afraid she’ll collapse under the weight of ANOTHER brutal challenge!” the source concludes.

‘Over-The-Edge Comic’ Kathy Griffin Near Collapse?

So, is it true Griffin is crumbling under the weight of her cancer diagnosis? While the emotional weight of a cancer diagnosis alone is enough to shake anyone to their core, Griffin has taken it in stride. What the magazine fails to mention is that Griffin caught her disease early at stage one. Now that Griffin has undergone surgery, it’s her doctors’ expectation that she will be cancer-free and won’t have to undergo any chemo or radiation treatments.

Furthermore, one glance at her Instagram page shows that the comic has been killing it since her cancer diagnosis. Griffin hasn’t stopped cracking jokes and even shared the news that she’s landed a couple of TV roles. We seriously doubt the comic is on the verge of total “emotional collapse” when she’s planning her next career moves right out of surgery.

The tabloid’s horribly inaccurate assessment of Griffin’s perspective is totally offensive. Griffin was vulnerable with the public when she shared her struggle with addiction and depression, and the derelict magazine took total advantage of that. The reality is that Griffin is doing really well despite the magazine’s attempts to drag her down. Griffin recently mused, “The irony is not lost on me that, a little over a year ago, all I wanted to do was die. And now, all I wanna do is live.” And on Instagram, Griffin wrote, “I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be ok.”

Griffin has shown incredible strength in the face of this horrible disease. It’s nothing short of shameful that the outlet would try and lessen that.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

It’s no surprise that the Globe would publish such a misleading report about a celebrity’s health. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Celine Dion was “starving herself.” Then the outlet alleged Julie Andrew was worrying her friends with her “desperate” search for surgery to restore her voice. And more recently, the publication reported Tanya Tucker was “on her last legs” after emergency surgery. Obviously, the Globe has no medical expertise and can’t be trusted to report on celebrity health.