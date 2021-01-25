Report: Kathie Lee Gifford Feuding With Jimmy Fallon's Wife

Jimmy Fallon is reportedly provoking his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen, and getting in the middle of her new feud with Kathie Lee Gifford. The rumor says that the comedian and host's spouse is furious that her husband is ignoring her in favor of the TV icon. Here's what's going on.
"Furious Wife Tells Fallon Hang Up On Kathie Lee!" shouts the National Enquirer. According to the outlet, Fallon has been neglecting his wife in favor of the TV host. "To this day, Jimmy is the only late-night host who treats Kathie Lee like an A-list movie star when she's on the show," an insider explains. As a result of the alleged non-stop communication between Gifford and Fallon, the late night host's wife absolutely detests Gifford.
"Nancy can't stand Kathie Lee's constant, self-obsessed talk. She considers her a squeaky third wheel," the source says. Fallon, however, refuses to back down despite his wife's apparent demands given Gifford's past support. "Jimmy will never forget the kindness she showed him. Kathie Lee told him to be humble and stay strong and he did. He's long admired her for gabbing her way through life, both in good times and bad."
We honestly don't know where this rumor came from. Gifford hasn't appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show since April 2019 — nearly 22 months and 300 episodes ago. That's also the only appearance she's made on the program in almost 900 episodes, which doesn't quite compute with the tabloid's portrayal of Fallon as some sort of Kathie Lee Gifford worshiper. That just makes it even more bizarre to try and rope her into some sort of made-up marital conflict between Fallon and his wife.
Besides, everything seems totally fine with the couple. They just made a few headlines for leaving a generous tip at a local restaurant where the couple looked happy and jovial. There's nothing we could find that points to any sort of disharmony in their household. All in all, this just seems like a vain attempt to pit two women against each other for no reason.
That's not surprising coming from the Enquirer, which tried to push narratives about Gifford feuding with Hoda Kotb, as well as pitting Kotb against Katie Couric. The tabloid's even wrongly reported on Fallon, claiming in its online publication RadarOnline in 2019 that he was being threatened by Stephen Colbert.
It's clear that the tabloid has no idea what's going on with Fallon or Gifford, and this bizarre tale involving Nancy Juvonen and Kathie Lee is just the latest in its outrageous history of nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
