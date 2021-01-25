Report: Kathie Lee Gifford Feuding With Jimmy Fallon's Wife

Besides, everything seems totally fine with the couple. They just made a few headlines for leaving a generous tip at a local restaurant where the couple looked happy and jovial. There's nothing we could find that points to any sort of disharmony in their household. All in all, this just seems like a vain attempt to pit two women against each other for no reason.

That's not surprising coming from the Enquirer, which tried to push narratives about Gifford feuding with Hoda Kotb, as well as pitting Kotb against Katie Couric. The tabloid's even wrongly reported on Fallon, claiming in its online publication RadarOnline in 2019 that he was being threatened by Stephen Colbert.

It's clear that the tabloid has no idea what's going on with Fallon or Gifford, and this bizarre tale involving Nancy Juvonen and Kathie Lee is just the latest in its outrageous history of nonsense.