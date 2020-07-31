Report: Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Are BOTH Pregnant

Prince Harry made a powerful statement late last year on how he sees the tabloid media, which is especially relevant to this article for bringing his mother up. He said about the tabloid press: “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.” Part of the reason the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to America was to live a more private life away from the royal lifestyle and raise their son on their terms. Prince Harry is infinitely more aware of what his mother did in her life than this tabloid could ever hope for. Shame on them.