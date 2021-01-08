Report: Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker Bowles Fought Over Who Will Next Queen At Christmas Dinner

Loads of family get into fights at the holiday, but when the royal family does it, it’s front page news. According to one tabloid, Camilla Parker Bowles got in a fight with Kate Middleton over who would be the next Queen of England. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, the royal family just endured the “Christmas from hell.” The family had to quarantine due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop Bowles from arguing that Middleton “will stop at nothing to leapfrog over her and Charles so that she and William can become King and Queen Consort.” With “renewed public backlash against Charles and Camilla” over their portrayal on The Crown, Bowles “feels Kate has been taking advantage of the situation and pouring gas on the fire.”
Gossip Cop is going to pause here to note the obvious. The cover of this issue says in huge yellow letters, “holiday from hell” and “Kate storms out of palace dinner,” presumably leaving behind “tears, fights and a very angry queen.” Within the first paragraph of the actual story, we learn that no Christmas dinner ever happened. This cover wants you to think Bowles and Middleton got in a fight but delivers a very different story, so this is a blatant bait-and-switch.
Queen Elizabeth was said to be “furious that these two grown-up women are acting like children.” She’s apparently tried to broker peace between Bowles and Middleton via Zoom, but it backfired. “Neither of them were willing to back down, and in the end, Kate had enough and stormed off.” An insider says Bowles has been “belittling Kate behind her back” and “spreading embarrassing lies about William and Kate’s marriage.” It looks like Bowles will stop at nothing in the “war over who should fill the Queen’s shoes.”
This entire story is absurd for the fact that there’s nothing to fight about. As Gossip Cop has said time and time again, Prince William cannot and will not leapfrog Prince Charles in the line of succession, so Middleton and Bowles have nothing to fight about. Furthermore, as this tabloid admits, Bowles will be princess regent and not queen, so she has no title to fight over.
In November, Star’s sister magazine the National Enquirer ran a story extremely similar to this one about Middleton and Bowles fighting over who will be queen. This story has recycled most of that article, like how Middleton is a “commoner” and Bowles is supposedly spreading gossip, and just applied a Christmas themed coat of paint. This isn’t just a bogus story. It’s an unoriginal bogus story.
Gossip Cop constantly busts this tabloid over its coverage of the royal family. We called out its story about Prince William and Middleton’s plan for ruling the throne because, say it with us now, Prince Charles will succeed Queen Elizabeth, not Prince William. This tabloid also claimed that Middleton was living with her mom amid a cheating scandal, but that simply never happened.
This tabloid has fostered drama between Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess Cambridge for years now, as we busted a 2018 story about Middleton being jealous that Prince Charles liked Meghan Markle. A palace source told Gossip Cop that Prince Charles doesn’t prefer one over another and that Middleton was not “jealous” of anyone. This story about Bowles and Middleton fighting is more of the same from a tabloid with no legitimate insight into the royal family whatsoever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
