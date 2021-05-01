Report: Kate Hudson Pregnant With Baby #4, $1 Million Wedding In The Works

Last year, Kate Hudson was rumored to be engaged and pregnant. Did she and Danny Fujikawa really start a family? Gossip Cop looks back on this rumor to see what really happened.

Kate Hudson Having A ‘Wedding And A Baby!’

According to OK!, Hudson was engaged and three months pregnant. She and Fujikawa, according to a so-called insider, “decided to keep it a secret from the public until Kate’s further along, but they’ve told their family and close friends.” The happy couple hoped to get married in the spring in what a source called a “bohemian sunset wedding on the beach in Malibu.” Hudson’s parents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, were reportedly refusing to attend.

Gossip Cop busted this story because Hudson obviously wasn’t pregnant. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hudson was drinking wine throughout. She also wasn’t showing off an engagement ring either. If that wasn’t enough, we couldn’t believe that Hawn and Russell would refuse to attend or that Hudson would abide by their absence.

Did They Wed?

It should come as no surprise that Kate Hudson did not have a new baby. The Almost Famous star would be 15 months pregnant right now, and that’s impossible. She and Fujikawa are still together, but that spring wedding did not happen either.

There’s also no drama between Hudson and her parents. Fujikawa himself directed a Mother’s Day commercial starring Hudson and Hawn. With no wedding, pregnancy, or family rivalry, this story was as false as it gets.

Plus, Malibu is a smoking gun in these wedding stories. It’s the main location OK! chooses for its made-up weddings. Hudson and Fujikawa join Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler and Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant on the list of stars that were supposedly planning identical weddings, but none of these ceremonies ever seem to happen.

Other Bogus Stories

Kate Hudson is frequently targeted with pregnancy and wedding stories, so this story was lazy on top of inaccurate. Gossip Cop busted this very outlet back in 2018 when it claimed that Hudson was expecting twins. Those twins never came.

This tabloid loves inventing pregnancies. It reported that Jessica Biel was three months pregnant the very same week that she gave birth. We debunked its cover story about George and Amal Clooney expecting a new baby since both have made it very clear that they’ve finished having kids. You should never believe a pregnancy story if it’s on the cover of OK!.

