Report: Kardashians ‘Torn Apart,’ ‘At War’ After ‘KUWTK’ Cancellation

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian have gone through 14 years on their hit reality show together, but now that the show is wrapped, rumors say that there’s been more fights between the stars than ever. One outlet argues in-fighting is driving the family apart. Gossip Cop investigates.

Feuding Sisters After The Finale?

Life & Style’s cover story this week reports the eldest three Kardashian sisters are no longer the iconic trio they depicted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Kim, Khloé, and Kourt are forever talking [expletive] behind each other’s backs and now they’re being bitchier than ever,” an inside source tells the outlet. “They’re still at it and it’s tearing them apart.”

The publication names many reasons for the sister’s estrangement. Kourtney’s new and very public relationship with drummer Travis Barker seems to be causing the most tension. “Kim and Khloé think Kourtney’s deliberately rubbing their noses in it. The way she’s all over him makes Kim want to vomit,” the source said before noting the two older sisters got into a fight where Kim called Barker a loser and that “she thinks it’s gross how Travis worships the ground she walks on.”

Ex-Boyfriends And Hulu Battles

Citing Khloé’s long-running issues with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the source also explains there is tension between her and Kim. “They’ve fallen out too. Khloé caught Kim speaking to Tristan and liking his photos on Instagram right after his latest cheating scandal. It’s all very innocent, but Khloé feels stabbed in the back,” the source says, going into larger detail about Kim’s reaction to Thompson cheating on her pregnant sister two years ago. “Kim thinks Khloé is pathetic.”

Another source of alleged contention between the three sisters is the family’s Hulu TV deal. “The sisters are clashing over it. Kourt would rather be with Travis than filming with her vile siblings, and she’s being annoying about the schedule. Kim’s desperate to be the star, but Khloé wants the focus on her,” the insider says. All of these issues led to a large blowout between the women, leading them to not talk to each other or let their kids play together.

Gossip Cop’s Take

While this report throws a lot of points at you, you need to remember a few things. Most of the sisters’ “issues” in the article are exacerbated storylines from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. There was always a thread of jealousy and competition between the sisters, especially early on when many brands only wanted Kim as their spokesperson. Kim very vocally had issues with Thompson but put them aside for her sister. Kourtney and Barker’s relationship is hot gossip right now and attracting readership. Every detail and point this publication made was twisted from some other story surrounding the sisters — there’s nothing genuinely insightful in the story at all.

Life and Style is known for making up stories about the Kardashian/Jenner clan. They’ve said Kim had dinner with Thompson, betraying Khloe in the process. Kendall Jenner apparently even slept with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott while also cutting ties with her family, according to the publication. Clearly, the tabloid can’t actually keep up with the reality TV family, even after the Keeping Up finale.

