Report: Kardashians Are $180 Million In Debt After The End Of ‘KUWTK’

Last month, America’s favorite reality family wrapped up their final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. While the Kardashians’ departure from the world of unscripted television has been public for a while, one tabloid claimed last year that the show was really canceled and the family was broke. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the family has ended up now that cameras have stopped rolling.

End Of The Show, End Of Their Funds?

Last May, Star claimed the Kardashian-Jenner clan, headed by momager Kris Jenner, was $180 million in debt after their reality show was canceled. Nameless insiders alleged the program’s “profits [were] going down” while their “lavish lifestyle was as expensive as ever.”

The sources continued spilling the tea, saying the show’s “ratings have been declining for years, and they’re all bracing themselves for a full-blown cancellation.” Kendall and Kylie Jenner were the only two members of the family who didn’t need to be worried about funds. “They could easily tell their mom and sisters to drop dead and just walk away. This is a rotten time in business for everyone…and the Kardashians are no exception,” an insider said.

Is The Family Truly Broke?

Gossip Cop pointed out last year that it is true that Kylie and Kendall make a lot of money — but so does the rest of the family. Kim’s then-husband Kanye West congratulated his wife on becoming a billionaire last year. Sure, it’s rumored that she’s worth about $100 million less than that, but still.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians did end this year, but the decision between the family and E! was mutual. “We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the family said in a joint statement in September. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” In December, the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced a multi-year deal with Hulu for multiple projects. Though no real details have been released, the agreement will mean we will see the Kardashians on our screens again.

Keeping Up With The Lies

Star’s obsession with the family has gotten the magazine into trouble multiple times since this story first ran. The outlet claimed Kim had an awful 40th birthday with fretting over filing for divorce, the end of the show, and missing her dad. Late last year, the tabloid ran with the “strapped for cash” story again, this time saying the family was $400 million in debt, which stemmed from a September article claiming Khloe was stressing over finances now that the show was over. It’s like Star has learned nothing from Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The family will always have each other’s backs and a plan up their sleeves.

