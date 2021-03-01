Report Kanye West Plotting Revenge Against Kim Kardashian; Divorce Could Get Ugly

Is Kanye West planning retaliation against Kim Kardashian? One tabloid claims he’s working on a vengeful tell-all. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Greed, Lies & Losing Custody’

The cover story of In Touch reads “Kanye’s tell-all will destroy Kim.” After “years of escalating unhappiness and months of living separate lives,” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Now that Kardashian has filed, a source says “Kanye is plotting revenge” in the form of a tell-all.”

West “knows all of Kim’s secrets – and neuroses – and has already started blabbing to those close to him.” An insider says, “this is going to destroy her.” The “Touch the Sky” rapper “says she has serious anger issues,” and is “determined to let the world know just how unhinged Kim is.”

Kardashian would “humiliate” West when “things didn’t go her way.” One humiliation came when she “gave away one of his first gifts to her, Mercy the cat.” In fact, Kardashian has “brought in a menagerie of dogs and cats, and months after, the animal would suddenly disappear.” West is preparing to blow the lid off this “fake sex goddess who’s fooled the world.”

West could also explain how Kim doesn’t get along with Kourtney or discuss her “outright flirting with men right in front of him.” The article concludes by saying “there’s no telling what Kanye might say or do as the final season of KUWTK shines a spotlight on his and Kim’s crumbling marriage.”

Just Another Tell-All

This is nothing more than a classic tabloid tell-all story that goes in-depth about what West could talk about. It never bothers to say what form this unloading would take place. Is it a memoir? An interview? A twitter-storm? Your guess is as good as ours.

Tell-all stories are an easy trope to spot from tabloids. This tabloid has promised that tell-alls were coming from Kate Middleton, Brad Pitt, and Tom Cruise. None of these tell-alls ever surfaced, so we can comfortably say this West one likely isn’t happening either.

Bizarre Claims

Some of these claims are extremely outlandish as well. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian do not despise each other, and what was with a whole bit about pets? Mercy the cat wasn’t given away, she died. Is this tabloid implying that Kardashian routinely kills animals? This is utterly preposterous.

Unbelievable Tabloid

This bizarre tell-all story is just more of the same from this silly tabloid. We recently busted its claim about Kardashian being giddy to get divorced. These stories demonstrate how little this tabloid really knows about the Kardashian. Gossip Cop finds it hard to imagine that Kardashian is excited about the upcoming custody battle.

This is the same tabloid that claimed Kris Jenner was blocking Kardashian from moving to Wyoming with West. This tabloid is now changing its narrative to say Kardashian and West have been “living separate lives” for months, which is in direct contrast to that story. This tell-all story was just an excuse for In Touch to print a bunch of bogus rumors to insult Kardashian, and you should not take it seriously.