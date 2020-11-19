Report: Kanye West Planning To Clone Himself

Can We Even Clone Someone?

Human cloning is possible, but scientists have no reason to clone people because it’s both impractical and unethical. Even if West were to recreate himself through reproductive cloning, the best-case scenario would result in a twin version of West, not an exact replica, and that would be in maybe 1 in 10 tries, if it worked at all. West’s legacy will love in through his children and his music, but not through an army of clones.