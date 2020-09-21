Report: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce "Imminent"

Is a Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce “imminent?” A popular celebrity gossip site insists the marriage between the rapper and the reality star is nearing its end. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor and can clear things up.
MediaTakeOut, otherwise known as MTO News, reports that Kim Kardashian’s “divorce of Kanye West is ‘IMMINENT’!!” in an early morning hit piece against the embattled couple. The gossip site quotes an anonymous source who spoke with HollywoodLife, who revealed,
[Kim] is trying to be as strong as possible, but she's worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck.
The source then adds, “As far as the future, she's still weighing all options, but she doesn't want to leave Kanye at a time when he's struggling.” That certainly doesn’t sound like an impending divorce.
The source’s next words shed even more doubt on whether or not this divorce is likely to happen. “Of course, every thought has crossed her mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle,” the tipster divulged, adding,
She tells everyone Kanye is her soulmate and she really does love him more than anything. The whole situation is sad.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been through a lot together as a couple, including Kardashian’s difficult pregnancies, her Paris robbery, as well as the loss of West’s mother and his very public battles with his mental health. It’s absolutely unsurprising that the couple would find themselves struggling at this point in their relationship, but it’s completely irresponsible, not to mention totally shady, for this outrageous outlet to try to exploit Kardashian and West’s marital troubles in a shameless, clickbait fashion.
Naturally, the incendiary title of the article is not at all backed up by the source. Gossip Cop is always a bit leery of anonymous sources, and we’ve had our problems in the past with HollywoodLife, but the source, in this case, is merely saying Kardashian is still weighing her options, which seems likely. MTO News stretched the source’s words until they’re completely unrecognizable. There’s a huge difference between an “imminent” divorce and someone still deciding between a divorce and staying together. This story is as complicated as they come.
Gossip Cop has been noticing MTO’s shady practices, particularly when it comes to the Kardashians, for years. The outlet once insisted Kim Kardashian was going to divorce Kanye West based on the fact that Kardashian was seen wearing green. The site’s attempts to spin a story out of nothing fell flat on its face and Gossip Cop determined the color-theory used to predict the divorce was a total sham. Since the couple is still married two years later, our judgment was clearly correct.
Another time, the gossip blog claimed Khloe Kardashian had been banned from Cleveland Cavaliers games, which we also determined was totally false. This outlet is clueless about most things, but it’s especially ignorant when it comes to the Kardashians.
