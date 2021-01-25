Report: Kanye West Buying Kim Kardashian An Island

Early in the fall, OK! reported Kim Kardashian had forgiven West for his now-infamous tweetstorm and his rocky presidential campaign and was “calling off the divorce.” Indeed, no one knows exactly what is going on with the couple’s marriage. Both are not saying much and the rumors are all over the place. The latest rumor is that Kardashian and West are going to let the whole thing play out in front of the cameras for the final season of KUWTK. If that is indeed the case, there was no way for the tabloid to know, especially months ago, before filming started, what was really going with the two. Gossip Cop, like the tabloids and the world, will just have to tune in to see what the truth really is.