Report: Kanye West Buying Kim Kardashian An Island

Did Kanye West splurge on Christmas gifts for his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children, including buying Kardashian a private island? A report emerged before Christmas that Kanye was spending big on Christmas. Gossip Cop revisits the report.
In the December 7 issue of OK!, the magazine published a story saying that West and Kardashian were spending lavishly on their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to the outlet’s source, “The kids’ stocking will be filled with trinkets worth six figures alone, including designer bling and high-tech gadgets. Plus, they’ll have live ponies and electric cars waiting in the backyard.”
The two were also planning to “splash out on a holiday party and luxe gifts for one another.” The source added, “Kanye wants to buy Kim her own private island, and she’s got a string of properties lined up for him. Their marriage has taken a beating over Kanye’s outrageous behavior in recent months, but all the shopping takes their minds off the serious stuff.”
While it’s certainly true that the Wests have plenty of money to spend on each other and their kids, Gossip Cop has a lot to unpack with the rest of the article. For starters, the tabloid was correct about two things. One, the couple did indeed spend Christmas together with their kids, and two, they spent an insane amount of money on each other. Nothing else in the article is true, including everything the tabloid's “source” revealed.
According to the more reliable TMZ, Kanye West bought his wife five Maybach automobiles. Why someone would need five is beyond us, but it’s what she got. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, reportedly gave her husband “several” James Turrell pieces of art, costing over a million bucks. As for the kids, not much has been reported on their gifts, but there was no evidence of live ponies or electric cars anywhere, including on Kardashian’s Instagram page, where she isn’t exactly shy about letting her fans in on her private life. There were no reports of "dead ponies" either, which is a relief. In the end, it’s safe to say the tabloid’s source had no actual insider information and the article was completely bogus. There certainly was no private island under the tree.
If you want real news about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Gossip Cop’s advice is to follow Kardashian on social media or tune into the upcoming final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. One thing is for sure, don’t expect to read the truth in the pages of OK!, which we have busted many times in the past for publishing false information about the prominent couple.
Early in the fall, OK! reported Kim Kardashian had forgiven West for his now-infamous tweetstorm and his rocky presidential campaign and was “calling off the divorce.” Indeed, no one knows exactly what is going on with the couple’s marriage. Both are not saying much and the rumors are all over the place. The latest rumor is that Kardashian and West are going to let the whole thing play out in front of the cameras for the final season of KUWTK. If that is indeed the case, there was no way for the tabloid to know, especially months ago, before filming started, what was really going with the two. Gossip Cop, like the tabloids and the world, will just have to tune in to see what the truth really is.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
