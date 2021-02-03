Report: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Marriage 'Shaky' After Birth Of Second Child

Have Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel been struggling in their marriage over Timberlake’s ill-advised public flirtation with his Palmer co-star? One tabloid claims that even the arrival of the couple’s second child wasn’t enough to heal the wounds caused by Timberlake’s actions. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can provide much-needed context.
The National Enquirer reported late last summer that Justin Timberlake was fighting to keep his marriage to Jessica Biel alive. Even the birth of the couple’s second son wasn’t enough to fully take away the hurt of Timberlake’s indiscretion with Palmer actress Alisha Wainwright, the tabloid insisted. In fact, sources told the outlet that Timberlake was “facing an uphill battle” to keep his “shaky marriage on track.”
Though the couple has kept up a united public front in the wake of the incident, one source tattled, “Some of her friends said Jessica only stayed with Justin because she sensed she was pregnant – if she didn’t know it already.” What should have been the “happiest period” of Biel’s life as she carried the couple’s second child was, instead, “among the most tormented she ever had,” the insider continued. In fact, the source insisted, the couple had come “within a whisker of splitting after the now-infamous episode.”
Once the ongoing coronavirus pandemic set in, the couple retreated to their home in Big Sky, Montana, where they got into a “good place,” but the good times didn’t last. Instead, sources reported that the spouses’ “bickering escalated during the lonely lockdown.” The source added, “They have been together too long, and it’s weighed on them.”
As a result of the mistrust between the couple, Biel had supposedly sat Timberlake down and given him a list of rules to abide by if he wanted to save their marriage. “He’s got to be fully transparent about everything in his life now,” the insider explained.
“They’re still having therapy once a week – no exceptions, and reading together about what sustains a great relationship, while sharing household chores and being more in tune with their spiritual sides.” These new rules are “non-negotiable,” since “they’ll always have that night hanging over their heads like a dark cloud,” no matter how much Timberlake tries to “prove he’s this truly changed man.”
Despite the dire grumblings out of the Enquirer, it seems as if Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have fully moved past the incident that the tabloid insists continues to haunt the couple. The only bit of truth to be had in this entire article was that the couple had a second son, named Phineas, which Timberlake finally admitted to during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Hints about the new baby began emerging last fall, with friends of the couple accidentally letting the good news slip.
Beyond that, however, there is no evidence that supports any of the tabloid’s other claims. This tabloid has gotten the story wrong many times in the past when it comes to Biel and Timberlake’s marriage, so it’s not surprising that Gossip Cop would look at this tall tale with some suspicion. This outlet once claimed Biel was “livid” with her husband because he was “flirting” with his ex Britney Spears on Instagram.
The interaction the two former flames had online could hardly be counted as “flirting,” which is why we debunked the story. Equally false was the tabloid’s story claiming friends worried Biel and Timberlake were fighting in quarantine. The two’s marriage is strong, though the tabloids seemingly have an obsession with proving that fact wrong.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
