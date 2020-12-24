Report: Justin Hartley's Divorce Drama, Salary Demands 'Alienating' Him From 'This Is Us' Cast

Has Justin Hartley made himself an “outsider” with the cast of This Is Us over the seeming suddenness of his divorce from former wife Chrishell Stause? One tabloid also cited Hartley’s salary negotiations as an alleged point of tension between himself and his onscreen family. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and came to a conclusion.
According to the National Enquirer, Justin Hartley “alienated” his This Is Us co-stars after “fame swelled his head and he complained about his salary.” The tabloid also claimed that when Hartley “dumped his wife, Chrishell Stause” last November, the cast was offended and insulted on the Selling Sunset star’s behalf. Hartley filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019 and both have since begun dating other people. Regardless, the cast, which includes Milo Ventimiglia, A Walk to Remember's Mandy Moore, Black Panther's Sterling K. Brown, and Chrissy Metz, supposedly believed Hartley was wrong for “blindsiding” her.
The cast has become like a family after four seasons together and everyone on the show considered Chrishell to be part of that family. They feel Justin blindsided her — and what’s worse, he’s fighting her over spousal support!
The “close-knit cast,” the tabloid continued, found money to be a “particularly sore subject” since they were allegedly still “infuriated” that Hartley “whined about his pay,” despite receiving a reported raise to $250,000 in 2018. “Spies” told the outlet, “When This Is Us started, the salaries were all over the place,” with big name stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore allegedly receiving “triple” what the two relatively unknown actors, Hartley and Chrissy Metz, got. “But they negotiated as a team so everyone got the same pay,” the source insisted.
Justin has made noises that they should be paid as if they were doing a full season. But he didn’t run it by his co-stars, who say they believe we’re all living in challenging times and they need to roll with it!
Naturally a shady tabloid like the Enquirer would create drama out of nothing. Justin Hartley is far from the first This Is Us star to get divorced. Both Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz went through divorces while filming This Is Us, but neither of the ladies were accused of “tearing” the cast apart. Hartley’s divorce has nothing to do with his castmates, nor would they take any offense at Hartley’s decisions for his personal life.
Hartley recently spoke about how he’s handled all the gossip and rumors that have gained steam in the year since he filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause. He appeared on Radio Andy as a guest and explained, “I'm really happy with where I am. I'm happy with my career, I'm happy with my personal life, I'm healthy, I'm safe — I'm all of those things. I'm very thankful.” He continued on to say it was “fine” if people wanted to read the gossip and believe it all as long as “they’re getting entertainment from that.” But he stressed that there was a difference between his real personal life and what people read about in the tabloids, saying,
I think it sort of comes with the territory. But I've also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.
It's highly doubtful that the Enquirer has any real insights into either Hartley’s personal or professional life, let alone the truth about how Hartley’s co-stars feel about him. While there’s no way for us to verify or debunk the tabloid’s assertions about the actor’s salary negotiations, it feels unlikely that the “close-knit” cast, as described by the outlet itself, would be “infuriated” by Hartley’s supposed salary demands, if he ever made those alleged demands in the first place.
Gossip Cop has previously debunked this tabloid’s sister outlet Life & Style for its false claim that Hartley had cheated on his now ex-wife Chrishell Stause during summer 2019. The tabloid provided no evidence for its claims, relying instead on the word of an unknown and unverified “insider.” That was far from enough proof to back up the scandalous report, which ultimately led to the article being busted.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
