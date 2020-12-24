Report: Justin Hartley's Divorce Drama, Salary Demands 'Alienating' Him From 'This Is Us' Cast

Hartley recently spoke about how he’s handled all the gossip and rumors that have gained steam in the year since he filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause. He appeared on Radio Andy as a guest and explained, “I'm really happy with where I am. I'm happy with my career, I'm happy with my personal life, I'm healthy, I'm safe — I'm all of those things. I'm very thankful.” He continued on to say it was “fine” if people wanted to read the gossip and believe it all as long as “they’re getting entertainment from that.” But he stressed that there was a difference between his real personal life and what people read about in the tabloids, saying,