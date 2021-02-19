Report: Julia Roberts Losing Weight, Sleep Over Niece Emma’s Pregnancy

Did Julia Roberts lose at least 25 pounds over worries about her pregnant niece, Emma? One tabloid reported that Julia’s “fears” for the new mom-to-be had the older actress losing a scary amount of weight. Gossip Cop looked into the claims.

Fears For “Wild Child” Niece Driving Julia Roberts’ Weight Loss?

According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Julia Roberts “has become a pretty skinny woman” after she dropped “at least 25 pounds” over her worries about her niece, fellow actress Emma Roberts. Emma, who is expecting her first baby, was described by the tabloid as a “wild child.” Her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, didn’t fare much better, and was insultingly referred to as Emma’s “recently rehabbed baby daddy.”

The tabloid, of course, dove right into the salacious details surrounding Hedlund’s January 2020 DUI arrest, after which the actor sought alcohol abuse treatment. Naturally the trashy magazine held Hedlund’s treatment against him, then brought up Emma Robert’s own arrest after she and her then-boyfriend Evan Peters got into a fight in 2013. The charges against Emma were dropped, but the tabloid asserted that these incidents were why Julia was so “stressed” about the pregnancy.

Julia Roberts “Worried About Emma’s Volatile History” – Source

“Julia’s been stressed beyond belief and shedding pounds at a rapid rate of this family crisis,” a dubious source told the outlet before adding, “She loves Emma like her own, and her niece idolizes her. But Julia fears for the new mom-to-be!” Julia apparently couldn’t help but be “thrilled” about Emma’s baby, who’s due any minute now, but she’s still supposedly “worried about Emma’s volatile history and choice in men!” In conclusion, the insider exclaimed, “Julia’s been losing sleep – and weight – over the whole thing!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

The entire premise of the article is ridiculous. Tabloids have often resorted to extreme measures to push the narrative that emotional turmoil in Julia Roberts’ life leads to the actress dropping massive amounts of weight. Gossip Cop put together an article just covering the time tabloids claimed she’d suffered heavy weight loss because of supposed problems in her marriage. Each of those stories turned out to be totally false.

In our opinion, this tabloid simply wanted to call Julia too skinny and figured it could hit two birds with one stone, thus the rehashing of Hedlund and Emma’s run-ins with the law. Hedlund’s rep told E! News, “When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful. Today, he is in a solid and great place.” Emma’s arrest was from almost a decade ago, and there have been no signs of repeat behavior to warrant the tabloid’s frankly unfair assessment of her.

It’s difficult to take anything the Enquirer prints about Julia Roberts seriously since the outlet seemingly delights in getting the story wrong. Take, for instance, the outlet’s cover from about two years ago that insisted that Julia was going blind and had dropped a whopping 35 pounds. Gossip Cop found the story utterly absurd and, in the two years since it was published, Julia has not gone blind and remains in good health, despite the scandalous magazine’s continued lies.

