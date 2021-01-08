Report: Julia Roberts 'Hiding' In New York Amid Marriage Problems

Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts is one of the most successful actresses of the last century. Her film Notting Hill depicted the struggle of a famous actress as she tries to stay out of sight. One tabloid claims that she’s doing the same and currently hiding in New York to avoid her husband, Danny Moder. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Roberts and Moder are not together “following a make-or-break vacation in Hawaii, where she was spotted looking morose." Roberts has been “spotted out and about in New York’s Gramercy Park… but Danny was nowhere in sight.” A source tells the tabloid that “things aren’t looking good if she was in New York over the holidays without” her husband.
The insider says that Roberts has an apartment in Gramercy Park which is “where she’s been hiding out.” Roberts is supposedly keeping the drama to herself and “won’t tell her friends how bad things are until there’s no going back.” The article concludes by saying the “penthouse pad [is] worth around $6 million,” so at least “she’s licking her wounds in comfort.”
To bolster its claim, New Idea printed a photograph of Roberts walking about New York dressed in black as if she’s hiding. The photo provided is not new, as it’s actually from 2015. You can tell it’s not recent because she’s not wearing a mask. There are loads of photos of Roberts in Hawaii, but no proof exists of her hiding out in New York beyond this report.
Furthermore, if Roberts “won’t tell her friends how bad things are,” then how would New Idea know that anything’s wrong? By the tabloid’s own logic, only Roberts and Moder would know about any drama and neither of them are going to talk to this tabloid. This tabloid appears to have used a years-old photograph as proof that a marriage is falling apart, but in reality, the two are doing fine.
This tabloid constantly publishes inaccurate reports about Moder and Roberts. That “make-or-break” trip to Hawaii was busted by Gossip Cop last month for being wildly inaccurate. The tabloid used a photo of Roberts walking alone as evidence that she’d broken up with her husband, which is just preposterous, but perhaps not as preposterous, as this tabloid’s previous report that Roberts wanted a baby with Richard Gere.
We also busted its story about Roberts throwing Moder out of the house. Contrary to what this tabloid would have you believe, Moder and Roberts are doing just fine as they look forward to their 19th wedding anniversary. This tabloid cannot be trusted as it has no insight into her life whatsoever.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast
Report: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Married On New Year's Eve
Report: Sandra Bullock Married
Was Rapper Young M.A. Shot Over The Weekend?
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors