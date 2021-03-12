Report: Juiciest Bits Of Meghan Markle/Prince Harry Interview Ended Up On Cutting Room Floor

Was Meghan Markle lying to Oprah Winfrey? One tabloid claims CBS had to heavily edit the interview to keep the lies at bay. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Meghan’s Cruel Lies’

According to New Idea, Markle’s tell-all interview with Winfrey was heavily edited. An insider says “there could be a lot of shocking admissions, and possibly lies, ‘left on the cutting room floor.’” A source added that the “producers were especially aware of any scenes or comments that can’t be proven.”

Another source said one cut segment would have explored “how cold Harry is to his family now.” Markle has apparently secretly been planning this interview for two years now, so every detail was heavily thought-out. An insider says the backlash from the interview even has Queen Elizabeth “considering the one thing she promised she would never do – stepping down as Queen.”

Separating Fact From Fiction

The first thing to point out is that this story was written before the interview came out. The dangers of print media meant the tabloid had to get ahead of a story that it couldn’t accurately write at the time, so it tried to craft as vague a story as possible.

Essentially, the tabloid is alleging that Markle lied off-camera, which is completely unprovable without hard evidence. If the tabloid actually had evidence that Markle was lying off-camera, then why wouldn’t it print her words? Furthermore, the suggestion that Markle was planning this interview before she even planned to leave the royal family is laughable.

Furthermore, there have been no reports about Queen Elizabeth stepping down over the interview, either. In fact, Queen Elizabeth wasn’t a sore subject at all. Markle said the queen “has always been wonderful to me,” and Prince Harry said “I’ve never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her.”

Other Bogus Stories

Gossip Cop already busted this tabloid for claiming Markle was embattled in a secret lawsuit with Queen Elizabeth. That’s simply not happening, nor did Queen Elizabeth fly to Los Angeles for a confrontation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The same goes for Prince Charles, who hasn’t flown to California to confront his son, either.

This tabloid seems to be the one more keen for misinformation, so let’s keep that in mind for when New Idea writes its next story calling Markle a liar.