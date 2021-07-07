Report: Jonny Lee Miller Only Cast In ‘The Crown’ Because He’s Dating Angelina Jolie

They say in order to make it in Hollywood, you need connections. One tabloid is claiming the only reason actor Jonny Lee Miller was just cast in The Crown was because of a recent reunion with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop investigates.

Old Wife, New Job?

After it was reported Jolie saw Miller in New York a few weeks back, New Idea says that Miller’s casting as Prime Minister John Major in The Crown must have been due to the visit. “It’s rather odd casting as he looks nothing like Major,” an unnamed inside source argues. “Jonny’s not done anything significant since Elementary and that was two years ago. He really wanted this gig, so it wouldn’t be a shock if his date with Angie tipped producers’ decision in his favor.”

Here’s What’s Going On

Does New Idea know that The Crown is arguably the most prestigious and most-watched show on the planet? To be fair, no actor had done anything significant in the last two years because of the 15-month pandemic, but to refer to the series as merely a “gig” is insulting to the viewer and the cultural impact the program has had. This isn’t a B-movie that only cast “the down on his luck actor” because he knows Jolie. Miller has always been more character actor than super-star, but this is a guy who was in Dracula and Trainspotting. He doesn’t need his ex-wife’s help to get a role.

As for the “odd casting choice” allegation, good makeup and a wig can do wonders. Previous actors on The Crown like John Lithgow and Gillian Anderson looked nothing like Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher but were physically transformed to do their jobs. The Crown’s hair department has been nominated for three Emmy awards during the show’s run. Gossip Cop is sure the makeup, hair, and costume departments will work their magic and Miller will look exactly like Major.

The Rumors Are Wild

Tabloids love coming after anyone involved with Angelina Jolie. New Idea’s sister publication Woman’s Day claimed a few weeks back that Miller and Jolie have been secretly dating for two years. New Idea also claimed Jolie’s ex Brad Pitt had cast young actress Joey King in an upcoming film order to reconcile with his son Maddox. Apparently, his estranged son had a big crush on The Act star, and so Pitt went “through hell and high water” to get her cast. Jolie apparently was dating Diplo at the time, which contradicts reporting done by its affiliates. As Gossip Cop has said before, this whole situation is messy, but the bottom line is to not listen to New Idea or its ilk.

