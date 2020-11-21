Report: Jon Stewart ‘Crushed’ Over The Collapse Of His Filmmaker Career

Gossip Cop's Take

How wrong can a tabloid be? Not only is Jon Stewart’s career most definitely not flopping, but the outlet’s assertions that the former Daily Show host would not return to television proved to be utterly false. Stewart recently signed a huge multi-year contract with Apple TV+ for a current affairs show. Not only will Stewart be back in the anchor chair for the series, but he’ll be an executive producer on it as well. The new show, the title of which has yet to be released, will run for several seasons, meaning Stewart will be back on the small screen for at least the next few years.