Report: John Stamos Working On Stand-Up Comedy Act With Help From An Old Friend

Is John Stamos seeking a career change? About a year ago, one report said the Fuller House star was working on a career in stand-up comedy with the help of his co-star Bob Saget. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘John’s New Gig’

According to Star, John Stamos has high hopes for his new career as a stand-up comic. A source says Stamos “has always wanted to develop a nightclub act where he can mix comedy with a little music.” Friend and Full House co-star Bob Saget has, a source says, “been giving him feedback on his jokes and advice about how to carry himself on stage.”

Stamos is not short on ideas and can already handle himself on stage, it seems. The article concludes with a source saying, “It’s uncharted territory, but if John can find his groove on stage, he might really have something there.”

John Stamos Is In High Demand

John Stamos has dabbled in comedy before. He was the roastmaster at Bob Saget’s Comedy Central Roast. That’s about the extent of it though, and he’s always been more interested in acting and music. In the year since this story came out, Gossip Cop hasn’t heard a peep about Stamos going into stand-up comedy.

Since this rumor was originally published, Stamos concluded his work on Fuller House and landed the lead role in the Disney+ series Big Shot. He’s getting very positive reviews for that series. He’s also signed on to narrate a podcast about the kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr. When he’s not working, Stamos is raising a family, so saying he’s busy would be an understatement.

Other Bogus Stories

Most of the time when tabloids cover John Stamos, it has to do with Full House drama. The Globe claimed he was betraying Lori Loughlin by looking into a prequel series. This came after its report that Loughlin asked Stamos to look after her daughters. Clearly, it had no real insight into his life.

Star frequently prints fan-fiction-like stories about celebrities. Gossip Cop debunked its rumor about Taylor Swift’s exes forming a club, which was obviously false. It claimed that Ben Affleck and Tom Brady were double dating, but the pandemic made that story impossible.

John Stamos is both too busy to start a stand-up career and doesn’t appear to be interested in doing so either. This story sounds more like fan fiction than actual news, and time has proven there was nothing to it. The report was completely made up.

