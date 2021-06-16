Report: John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Headed For ‘$150M Divorce Shocker’

Since Chrissy Teigen has come under fire for the controversial tweets of her past, rumors have flown speculating the status of her marriage to John Legend. This week one tabloid reported the musician had enough of his model wife’s lies and that their union was hanging by a thread. Gossip Cop investigates.

John Legend Feels ‘Humiliated’?

Star’s cover story this week claims Legend “can’t stand being bullied and humiliated.” Regarding her recent scandal, one unnamed insider told the magazine, “John had the patience of a saint. He loves her but their relationship is being stressed to the max. Without a doubt, this is the biggest test of their marriage.”

Citing a possible alcohol dependence and Teigen’s public and heartbreaking miscarriage last year, the outlet noted how devoted Legend has been to his wife and family over the years and speculated that if the model had not stopped drinking the marriage would have ended.

With this recent incident, the article plays up Legend’s calm demeanor, with the secret source claiming friends of the EGOT winner are encouraging him to take a break from the marriage. “There are some people who wonder how and why he puts up with Chrissy and all her drama,” the insider says. Where the couple will go from here remains to be seen, but it ends the article speculating the couple will take a break. The outlet says that Legend could end up taking the kids, identifying the two as “Miles, 5, and three-year-old Luna.”

What’s Going on With Teigen And Legend?

One thing that should be pointed out is the magazine gets the ages of Teigen’s children wrong. Miles is 3 years old and Luna is 5, not the other way around. If a publication can’t get its basic facts right, the rest of the article can’t be trusted.

The idea that John Legend knew nothing of his wife’s Twitter history or that he would be surprised by it is completely false. The article even cites (admittedly mean) tweets of Teigen’s from as far back as 2011, when the couple was engaged. For him not to know that side of her is very unlikely.

Also, how would Star know about what goes on behind closed doors at the Teigen/Legend household? The cookbook author has not posted a single social media post since publicly apologizing on May 12. Her husband has been tweeting but mainly about The Voice and the occasional photo of one of his kids. On June 5, Legend posted an Instagram photo of his wife, mother-in-law, and daughter posing at Luna’s dance recital. He and Teigen seemed to be united with the caption, “So proud of our little dancer,” but not much else can be really interpreted from the photo.

Other Stories About Their Marriage

This is not the first time Star or any of its affiliated publications lied about Teigen and Legend’s relationship in the last month. In May, the National Enquirer claimed the model was exhibiting mood swings and clingy behavior with her husband in the wake of the scandal. Last week, In Touch falsely reported Legend was so disappointed with his wife’s behavior that he was considering a $150 million divorce. Clearly, these rags aren’t looking to report the truth.

