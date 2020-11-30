Report: Joanna Gaines Fighting With Chip Over 'Fixer Upper' Reboot

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines having issues over the Fixer Upper reboot? A tabloid claims the spouses are “locking horns” over on the set of the home makeover show. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.
According to the National Enquirer, tensions have been high on the set of the Fixer Upper reboot and insiders claim Chip and Joanna Gaines’ relationship needs some repairing. One insider notes it’s been a “struggle” on set. “They’re bickering about everything and Joanna’s heart just doesn’t seem to be in it,” the source continues.
The tabloid reveals the real-estate duo can’t agree on their priorities as they try to juggle their massive Magnolia lifestyle brand and new network at the same time as their personal lives. “Joanna and Chip gave up their original series because it left them ragged and as their little time for their family,” the insider discloses. The source adds, “She can’t believe she let him talk her into doing this reboot, even if it’s their own network.”
The unnamed informant claims Joanna wanted her “own bakery” and now she feels “overwhelmed” which is leading to the spouses “butting heads” all the time. “She’s not inspired or motivated. She’s just going through the motions. Chip thinks she’s being a poor sport, but she’s stretched completely to the limit and she wishes she never agreed to go back to another TV series,” the insider divulges. The story concludes with the anonymous source asserting friends and family “have never seen them at odds.”
The only thing that’s needs "fixing" is this bogus report. Gossip Cop can confirm regardless of what the tabloid alleges, Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t fighting over the reboot of their reality sitcom. A more reliable source, a rep for the spouses, dismisses the phony article. Also, Joanna recently celebrated her husband for his birthday and posted a touching post on her Instagram honoring Chip.
From the sweet words Joanna shared about her husband of 16 years, Gossip Cop doubts the pair are at each other’s throats. But, we’re really not surprised by the Enquirer’s false narrative, since the paper contended a similar narrative months ago.
In August, the same publication asserted Chip and Joanna Gaines were bickering over the reboot for Fixer Upper, which was causing obstacles in the launch of their network, Magnolia. Gossip Cop busted the narrative after speaking to a spokesperson for the couple who clarified the delay was due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Gossip Cop debunked the publication for also claiming Joanna was livid over Chip’s free-spending ways. Obviously, the magazine likes to purport the spouses are either fighting with each another or their brands are suffering. Nonetheless, these fraudulent allegations will continue to be exposed by Gossip Cop.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
