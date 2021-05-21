Report: Joanna Gaines ‘About To Crack’ Under Pressure Of New Magnolia Network

Is Joanna Gaines on the verge of a breakdown? One report says she’s burning the candle at two ends and is struggling to run an empire and raise a family with Chip Gaines. Could Fixer Upper be doomed? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Worn-Out Workaholic’

According to the National Enquirer, loved ones are scared that Joanna Gaines is about crack. The pressure of the Fixer Upper return, the launch of the Magnolia Network, and raising her five children are too much to handle. A source says, “Jo is hardly getting any sleep. She’s running herself ragged but won’t stop working because she’s driven.

Another insider says Joanna, on top of being exhausted all the time, “tries so hard but she’s human and can only do so much.” Joanna may have been able to handle running the Magnolia empire in the past, but a source says “she’s got to face facts. She’s older and needs to take more breaks.”

No one is able to reign her in, including her husband Chip. A source says “he’s worried. He’s telling her to slow down and stop drinking so much coffee, which gives her the jitters, but she’s not listening.” The story concludes by saying Joanna is starting to break.

She’s Doing Fine

Let’s just call this story what it is: sexist. It purports that an “older” Joanna, responsible for rearing the five children, simply can’t handle the pressure of running the Magnolia company. It’s curious that Chip, who faces almost identical responsibilities, is not described in the same tired terms.

Gossip Cop imagines Joanna Gaines is extremely busy, but she’s well-equipped to handle it. How do we know this? Well, she’s responsible for the magazine, network, television show, bakery, and furniture line. The tabloid says she could’ve handled this ten years ago, but neglects to mention that she’s been handling it for the last ten years.

A rep for Joanna denied this story, and added: “this is the most fun [Chip and Joanna have] had in a really long time.” Joanna likes being busy, so this story is just absurd. A recent Instagram post proves that she’s having a grand old time.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer is constantly pushing bogus stories about Chip and Joanna Gaines. It claimed the two were fighting over Chip’s spending, but that story willfully ignored all evidence that the two are happy. It also bizarrely claimed that the Fixer Upper reboot was a unilateral decision from Chip, which is pretty much impossible. Joanna would need to sign those contracts too.

We confront stories all the time about famous women working too hard. Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Jennifer Aniston have all faced the same bad treatment. These women are adults responsible for their own success and don’t need a tabloid to suggest they take a break. Joanna’s doing fine, so this story is completely false.

