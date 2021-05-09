Report: Jessica Simpson’s Friends Worried About Her Sobriety

Most people dealing with a global pandemic and months-long quarantine spent a lot of their time drinking. Last year, a tabloid claimed Jessica Simpson was giving into quarantine pressure and stress, struggling to stay sober. Now that the pandemic is slowly coming to an end, Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and where Simpson stands now.

Jessica Simpson Struggling In Quarantine?

Right at the height of the pandemic, the National Enquirer claimed that Simpson was struggling to stay sober while in quarantine. Using Simpson’s own memoir Open Book against her, the tabloid immediately brought up her past alcohol and drug use. A so-called source said that the former singer was “on the edge” during isolation and “struggling with her sobriety.”

The rag was quick to point out that “her friends don’t believe she’s turned to drinking again, but there’s been talk about it, so much so, that she’s needed extra therapy.” Honestly, who didn’t need a little extra therapy a year ago? Like most parents, especially those with three children, quarantine was less than ideal, but the rag claimed that her “less than perfect” family was a source of that “dark period for her.”

Not The First Time They’ve Lied

While the magazine was right about Simpson’s past struggles with drugs, alcohol, and sobriety, they seem to be exploiting the ex-reality star’s past for their financial future. As Gossip Cop pointed out a year ago, Simpson has been sober since 2017. Like many of the articles we write, we were quick to point out the numerous stories the Enquirer has drawn up about Simpson. In one article, the rag once again used the star’s book against her, claiming that Simpson held back on bashing her sister, Ashlee, in her memoir. In another debunked article, the publication reported that Simpson wanted to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In 2018, the rag channeled the “Jessica Simpson” tabloids of the mid-2000s with a story about how Simpson was eating herself to death and was in a crisis over her weight. Gossip Cop, of course, shut down that story immediately.

Social Media Saves The Day

Gossip Cop also used Simpson’s own Instagram page to bust the article. If you check out her Instagram, pretty much every post is a photo of some member of her family smiling. Since the original story a year ago, Simpson also posts pictures of all the activities they have been using to keep busy. From birthdays to book signings to swimming to house cleaning to cooking to even shoe organizing, the Simpson household has kept very busy during the pandemic.

