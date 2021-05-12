Report: Jennifer Lopez ‘Too Busy For Relationship’

Jennifer Lopez may be newly single but that doesn’t mean she is ready to mingle. One tabloid is claiming the triple threat is implementing new rules for her future relationships, allowing her more time to focus on her career. Gossip Cop investigates.

Love Is A Game

Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced the end of their engagement last month after four years together and numerous cheating allegations against the former ballplayer. The National Enquirer is saying, Lopez is now adopting a “zero tolerance” cheating policy with any new men that may come into her life.

A so-called inside source apparently knew all about Lopez’s previous relationship rules telling the magazine, “In the past, she has a ‘three strikes, you’re out’ policy. Now it’s ‘one strike and you’re out.’” The source cited the 51-year-old’s age as a factor for the new guidelines saying Lopez is “at the age where she has no time or patience for guys who make mistakes.”

The article went into “Stay-Rod’s lusty antics,” naming his links to Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and models Lauren Hunter and Zoe Gregory. It was LeCroy’s public revelation that she signed a non-disclosure agreement that led to the break, according to the outlet. “Jennifer was incredibly hurt by Alex’s behavior and naughty DMs that led to their breakup, but she knows it’s a blessing in disguise,” noting her desire to get back to her career. The source concludes by saying, “She’s too busy for a relationship.”

Inconsistencies and Contradictions

While Gossip Cop gives the outlet a little credit for the plausibility of the story, the story is false. The details about Jennifer Lopez’s new dating policy are too specific to be true. Who in a monogamous would have a rule that it was okay to cheat on them twice but the third time was the deal-breaker?

Also, the magazine implies Rodriguez was somehow keeping Lopez from her career. Not only is that just not true, but she was also filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding when the recent cheating allegations came out. She sang at the inauguration in January and is a producer on most of her film, TV, and music projects.

As for the claim that she would be focusing on her career and is “too busy to date”, she was just spotted on vacation with former flame Ben Affleck in Montana. Don’t bet on the couple just yet, but there seems to be quite a bit of smoke if no fire yet. Tabloids have been throwing these two back together even before they were spotted together. NW wrongly stated Lopez was dumping A-Rod for Affleck back in January 2019, the National Enquirer claiming they were already dating back in April, New Idea reporting the Justice League and Hustlers stars were already married on Monday. Gossip Cop busted these stories, but it looks like things might have changed.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

New Report Claims Meghan Markle Has Already Given Birth To Daughter

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs