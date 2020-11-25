Report: Jennifer Lopez Refusing To Wear Wedding Ring

J.Lo Doesn't Want To Lose Money?

“Jen really loves Alex and thinks they could have a good marriage, but she’s not going to lose her hard-earned cash for anyone. He’s the one who wanted to get married,” the insider adds. The source concludes by noting Lopez didn’t want to wed again after her split from Marc Anthony, adding, it took some convincing to get the Selena actress to say yes. “He’s going to have to bow down to her demands and risk being penniless if cheating rumors surface again,” the unnamed informant states referring to Rodriguez.